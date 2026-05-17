Attention to detail, cutting edge technology, a surprise at every turn and using the advantages of developing an entire theme park on a green field site: these are the overwhelming impressions from a visit to Epic, Universal’s Orland theme Park newbuild which celebrates its first anniversary on May 22.

First the technology. Major rides like Stardust Racers, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, Hiccup’s Wing Gliders use facial recognition of, as they call it, photo validation, for lockers. Guests stand in front of a camera, sometimes with ring lighting for better scans, tap/approve and approve their face, and the system assigns and opens a locker automatically. After the ride they retrieve items on the exit side the same way. These are double-sided so there is no backtracking, and faster than ticket scanning or keys. You can usually fall back to scanning your ticket/pass.

Facial recognition on is also being used or being expanded for entry into the park, individual themed worlds/portals, and Express Pass lines to enable seamless, ticketless movement.

The technology extends to the rides as well. KUKA Robo Arm Systems: Used in dark rides like Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment for dynamic, multi-axis movement with close animatronic encounters (similar to but evolved from Forbidden Journey). Omnidirectional/Trackless Ride Vehicles in attractions like Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry (Ministry of Magic), allow vehicles to move freely in multiple directions with synchronised effects.

Second, the attention to detail. The immersive theming, and hand-crafted feel makes each land feel fully realised and transportive. Even the seating benches are highly detailed and themed (e.g., adorned with lion heads or other motifs fitting each land). Small items like light fixtures, fencing, ground textures (cobblestone, wood planks), and signage feel hand-crafted rather than mass-produced. Everything, from walkways to building interiors, invites a second look with a surprise on the way.

The results of Universal’s mantra, to put the park back in theme park, are to be seen everywhere. You queue for rides and pass through walkways as if through a well tended 18th century Capability Brown creation. with lush Versailles style gardens in Celestial Park that match concept art. Two-dozen living gardens, rolling hills in Isle of Berk, and floral displays create a green and iving hub that feels alive and detailed.

Interiors of restaurants and shops are varied and story-rich. In Dark Universe and Ministry of Magic, custom lighting (over 6,500 elements in some areas), tiles (80,000+ in one queue), and facades assault the senses. There is enough going on to keep everyone faqscinated, even the toddlers who don’t really get to understand the storyline. The posters in the recreation of 1920s Paris around the Harry Potter Ministry of Magic would belong in a heritage attraction in its own right, although the commemoration of France’s win in the European Quidditch Championship of 1922 might give the game away.

The park uses a hub-and-spoke layout centered on Celestial Park, with four portal lands branching off: Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, and How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk. It includes over 50 experiences and stands as Universal’s largest U.S. theme park.

Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Ministry of Magic: This land expands the Wizarding World with a blend of 1920s Paris (inspired by Fantastic Beasts) and the British Ministry of Magic. Guests explore magical streets, the iconic Ministry building, and immersive environments bridging timelines. Key highlights include the thrill ride Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry (a Metro-Floo adventure with Harry, Ron, and Hermione battling through the Ministry) and other wizarding attractions, dining, and shopping. It offers a fresh, expansive take on the franchise alongside the existing Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley areas.

Super Nintendo World: This vibrant, high-energy land brings Nintendo video games to life, featuring the Mushroom Kingdom and Donkey Kong Country. Guests enter via warp pipes into an interactive playground with colorful, kinetic theming. Major attractions include the Mario Kart ride (challenging Bowser in augmented reality), Donkey Kong elements, Power-Up Bands for interactive gameplay, and themed dining/shopping. It delivers a playful, immersive “new way to play” experience full of scale, energy, and nostalgia.

How to Train Your Dragon, Isle of Berk: The largest land in the park transports guests to a rocky Viking island where dragons and humans coexist. It features stunning, hand-crafted architecture, lush landscapes, and dragon-filled environments inspired by the DreamWorks films. Attractions include family-friendly rides like Hiccup’s Wing Gliders (a launched roller coaster), Dragon Racer’s Rally (a flying spinner), water play areas, live shows (e.g., The Untrainable Dragon), character meets (Toothless and more), and Viking-themed dining. It offers a heartwarming, adventurous vibe suitable for all ages.

Dark Universe: This atmospheric, horror-tinged land brings Universal’s Classic Monsters to life in the grim village of Darkmoor. It revolves around Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s experiments in a shadowy, mythic world of werewolves, vampires, and other creatures. Expect immersive, intense attractions, twisted landscapes, meet-and-greets, themed dining, and entertainment that leans into spooky thrills while remaining park-appropriate. It stands out for its bold, unique tone compared to other lands.

Celestial Park: The central “world between worlds” hub features cosmic, celestial theming with fountains, gardens, stars, and portals to the other lands. It serves as a beautiful, energetic gathering space with its own attractions (such as the dueling Stardust Racers coaster, Constellation Carousel, and interactive play areas) plus diverse dining and entertainment. It ties the entire park together thematically and visually.

Atlantic in Celestial Park: This upscale full-service restaurant offers an undersea fine-dining experience with “surf and turf” cuisine. Located by the Neptune Pool, it features a stunning Victorian-style aquarium design with glass walls, swimming illuminated fish/starfish overhead, and panoramic views of Celestial Park. It provides an elegant, immersive meal option with cocktails at the Aquaria Bar—ideal for a special park dining experience.

The Blue Dragon in Celestial Park: This vibrant Pan-Asian full-service restaurant serves Chinese, Japanese, Thai, and other Asian-inspired dishes (dumplings, noodles, rice, shareable plates, and creative cocktails) in a glowing, neon-lit night-market courtyard setting where it always feels like evening. A large blue dragon marks the entrance, with twinkling lanterns, bonsai, and immersive details inside. It offers flavorful, shareable dining with fun, thematic flair.

Epic Universe emphasises high levels of immersion, with portals creating seamless transitions between worlds. It pairs well with the rest of Universal Orlando for multi-day visits. Check the official site for the latest details on attractions, reservations, and tickets, as experiences can evolve.