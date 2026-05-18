Self catering tourism register postponed until December 2026

The Irish government has decided to postpone the introduction of the proposed national register for short term letting and self catering tourism facilities until December 2026 providing welcome breathing space for operators ahead of the busy summer season. Ministers Peter Burke and James Browne confirmed on 13 May 2026 that the register managed by Fáilte Ireland will now open on 1 December with all providers required to register their properties by 31 December.

This suspension of the original May deadline follows sustained lobbying from the Irish Self Catering Federation and industry stakeholders who highlighted ongoing uncertainties around planning compliance requirements and the potential impact on small tourism businesses during a challenging period. Many self catering owners particularly those in rural areas or smaller towns had expressed concerns that linking registration directly to retrospective planning permissions could disrupt established operations without sufficient preparation time or clear guidance for exemptions.

Under the updated timeline providers of accommodation rented for periods of up to 21 nights will still need to obtain a unique registration number from Fáilte Ireland and display it on all advertisements and listings once the system is active. The measure aligns with European Union short term rental regulations aimed at improving data collection transparency and compliance while balancing the needs of the tourism sector which contributes significantly to the economy.

The delay has been broadly welcomed by self catering representatives as a pragmatic step that avoids immediate disruption although questions remain about implementation details such as planning exemptions for properties in towns with populations under 20 000 and support for family run enterprises. Operators are advised to monitor official updates from the Department of Enterprise Tourism and Employment and Fáilte Ireland to ensure they are prepared when the register launches later this year.