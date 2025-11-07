‘Solid financial performance’ – Aer Lingus reports summer profit of €170m

Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus summer quarter operating profit reached €170m, up €31m on Q3 2024. The cumulative nine-month profit hit €250m.

Highlights of the quarter included capacity growth of 6pc overall with North American routes up 7pc and Europe up 4pc. A new A321XLR routes launched to Nashville and Indianapolis in summer 2025. The fourth and fifth A321XLR were delivered in September; and the sixth is due within months.

Lynne Embleton shared “Our Q3 2025 operating profit of €170m represents a solid financial performance.”