‘Solid financial performance’ – Aer Lingus reports summer profit of €170m

Aer Lingus summer quarter operating profit reached €170m, up €31m on Q3 2024. The cumulative nine-month profit hit €250m.
Highlights of the quarter included capacity growth of 6pc overall with North American routes up 7pc and Europe up 4pc. A new A321XLR routes launched to Nashville and Indianapolis in summer 2025. The fourth and fifth A321XLR were delivered in September; and the sixth is due within months.
Lynne Embleton shared “Our Q3 2025 operating profit of €170m represents a solid financial performance.”
- EI-XLR (Saint Liadháin): Arrived December 18, 2024.
- EI-XLT (Saint Mella): Arrived December 18, 2024.
- EI-XLV (Saint Fergus): Arrived May 16, 2025.
- EI-XLU: (Saint Sárnait) Arrived September 8, 2025.
- EI-XLW (Saint Caoilfhionn): Arrived September 26, 2025.
- Sceptred skies: The ‘who’s who’ of the saints whose names feature in the Aer Lingus fleet