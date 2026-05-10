2,700 attendees start arriving in Adelaide for ATE 2026

International travel and tourism professionals have begun arriving in Adelaide ahead of the Australian Tourism Exchange 2026, Australias premier business to business tourism event set to take place at the Adelaide Convention Centre from May 10-14. Organisers report strong momentum with more than 2,700 attendees expected, including around 730 buyers and travel agents representing 32 countries from across North America, Europe, Asia and beyond.

Delegates from key markets such as the United States, England, Germany, France, Italy, Singapore, South Korea and Brazil are making their way to South Australia to connect with 1,400 Australian industry representatives from 674 tourism suppliers. These meetings will highlight diverse experiences ranging from regional attractions in New South Wales to unique offerings across the country, with a particular focus on South Australian highlights during familiarisation tours.

New South Wales has dispatched a robust delegation featuring ninety five tourism operators, split between 41 from regional areas and 54 from Sydney, underscoring the depth of products on offer. More than 55,000 appointments have already been scheduled, promising substantial deal making opportunities that are projected to deliver an economic boost of approximately €13.6m to the South Australian economy over the coming days.

The event marks the 46th edition of the Australian Tourism Exchange and serves as a vital platform for rebuilding and expanding international visitor flows following recent global challenges. Buyers will engage directly with sellers to negotiate packages, explore new itineraries and strengthen partnerships aimed at driving Australias tourism sector towards ambitious growth targets. With arrivals building steadily in the lead up to the official opening this weekend, the atmosphere in Adelaide reflects optimism and a renewed focus on collaborative recovery and expansion in the global travel industry.