AerCap leased, purchased and sold 202 assets in second quarter 2026

AerCap signed 120 lease agreements in the quarter.

The company completed 33 purchases and 49 sales.

Financing transactions reached approximately $2.2 billion.

Share repurchases totalled approximately $691 million.

AerCap declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share.

AerCap has completed major transactions in the second quarter of 2026. The company signed 120 lease agreements that included 11 widebody aircraft 47 narrowbody aircraft 49 engines and 13 helicopters. Teams completed 33 purchases and 49 sale transactions.

Financing deals reached approximately $2.2 billion. The firm repurchased 4.9 million shares at an average price of $141.24 per share for a total of approximately $691 million. Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share.

AerCap serves around 300 customers worldwide. The company maintains its position in aviation leasing with a strong order book.