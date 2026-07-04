LEGEND of the Seas completes Málaga to Civitavecchia pre launch cruise

The four-night premiere preview cruise of Royal Caribbean’s brand-new Legend of the Seas from Malaga (Spain) to Civitavecchia (Rome, Italy) has generated over four million views, shares, and thousands of pieces of content across social media platforms.

Royal Caribbean kicked off the media blitz with an exclusive launch showcase, inviting dozens of high-profile travel agents and journalists onboard to document every corner of the ship live. The delegation of 15 media from Irelnd included a group of influencers and travel agents who generated their own content, including media interview by Clare Dunne CEO of the ITAA and Mary Mckenna founder and owner of Tour America and Travel Suite,

Large groups of invited digital creators and travel influencers took to TikTok, Instagram Reels, and Facebook to share real-time room tours, dining experiences, and ship walk-throughs. The vast majority of the viral posts and social metrics have focused on a few specific “wow” factors unique to this record-breaking vessel:

The ship’s departure from Malaga featured a massive ceremonial plaque exchange and a dramatic midnight fireworks display over the Andalusian coastline, prompting hundreds of passenger and local bystander uploads.

Posts featuring the Category 6 Waterpark (the largest waterpark at sea), the Royal Railway: Legend Station train-car dining experience, and the gravity-defying Hideaway suspended infinity pool are driving the highest comment and share counts.

Because Legend of the Seas is officially debuting as the largest cruise ship in the world (measuring a foot longer than its sister Icon-class ships, according to the captain), general maritime and travel enthusiast pages have heavily amplified the ship’s maiden Mediterranean transit.

The itinerary will cover western Mediterranean highlights with stops in ports such as Barcelona, Cannes or Nice, and Florence/Pisa before arrival in Civitavecchia. On board, guests can access Icon-class inspired features including the AquaDome, expanded water parks, and the Pearl attraction, alongside familiar favourites such as the Schooner Bar and Chops Grille. LNG-powered elements have supported the environmental focus while dining and entertainment options have reflected Royal Caribbean’s tradition, evolution, and revolution design philosophy.

The cruise sailed from June 29 to July 3, 2026. Its arrival in Civitaveccha was marked by the traditional welcome spray ceremony.