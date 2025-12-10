AerCap leases two Airbus A321neo to Uzbekistan’s My Freighter

AerCap has signed a lease agreements for two Airbus A321neo aircraft with My Freighter.

Aircraft delivered in Q4 2027. My Freighter operated as cargo airline in Uzbekistan. AerCap has embraced My Freighter as first customer in Uzbekistan. The agreement will support expansion of My Freighter and Centrum Air.

Peter Anderson shared “We are very pleased to welcome My Freighter as AerCap’s first customer in Uzbekistan, and to support both the local aviation industry and Tashkent as an emerging hub connecting East and West.”

“With its market-leading fuel efficiency and extended range, the A321neo will help drive the expansion of My Freighter and its passenger airline, Centrum Air, as they enter new markets. We wish the My Freighter team continued success with their growth plans and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Abdulaziz Abdurakhmanov shared “We are pleased to take this next step in our growth together with AerCap. The addition of the Airbus A321neos to our fleet will strengthen our operational capabilities and support our expanding international network, including the upcoming launch of routes to Europe. The A321neo’s enhanced efficiency, and extended range will enable us to offer greater comfort and more travel opportunities for our passengers while further developing Uzbekistan’s connectivity with key markets around the world.”