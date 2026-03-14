Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Air Freight rates increase amid Gulf conflict
Brendan Sullivan of IATA
Brendan Sullivan of IATA

Air Freight rates increase amid Gulf conflict

0
By on Aviation, News & Knowledge

Air freight rates have risen by as much as 70pc on some routes since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, the IATA World Cargo congress has been told. The conflict is limiting flights, while blocking ocean shipments and increases jet fuel costs.

Routes between South Asia and Europe face the most impact from airspace closures and security issues. Over 100 container ships remain stranded around the Strait of Hormuz. Companies are shifting some freight like generic medicines from ocean to air despite higher costs.

The main shift involve companies moving generic medicines from ocean freight to air cargo. Customers are shifting freight from ocean to air, which typically costs five to ten times higher, and those costs are climbing as capacity tightens.

See also  HERE are ALL of the 52 winners of the 2026 Weddings online awards

These trends may reflect Asian and European carriers adding capacity to these long-haul lanes to make up for the missing Gulf capacity, and they may also reflect some of the Gulf carriers,  most importantly Emirates, having restarted operations and increasing the number of flights that are now leaving and arriving at these important Gulf hubs.

Related posts:

Michael Rousseau CEO of Air CanadaNorth American air travel declined 10pc in January 2026 NIall Kearns Airport Director at Shannon AirportCalls for more government funding at Shannon Airport Liu Shaoyong Chairman of China Eastern AirlinesChina Airlines unveils festive inflight menu for lunar new year Eoin Moran Director of Met EireannMet Éireann radar at Dublin Airport offline since wednesday
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.