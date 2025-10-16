Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»American Airlines has lowest customer satisfaction in survey

American Airlines has lowest customer satisfaction in survey

0
By on Aviation
Robert Isom CEO of American Airlines
Robert Isom CEO of American Airlines

A Click Intelligence study has ranked American Airlines as the lowest in customer satisfaction, with a Dissatisfaction Index of 56, due to a 2.9/10 passenger experience score and 11 safety incidents.

Ryanair placed fifth (index 51), carrying 184m passengers annually but scoring 2.8/10 in passenger experience.

Frontier Airlines ranked second (index 55), with the lowest passenger rating (2/10) and five major incidents.

British Airways ranked tenth (index 43), with the highest lost luggage rate (319 queries per 100K passengers) and 10 safety incidents.

The study used passenger ratings, Skytrax scores, complaint volumes, and safety records to assess global airlines.

James Owen, Click Intelligence shared: “Low-ranking airlines fail to address connected service issues that amplify passenger frustration.”

Click Intelligence Representative shared: “Passenger dissatisfaction stems from how airlines respond to problems like delays and lost luggage.”

See also  AirNav Ireland mandates small airfields to convert to 8.33 kHz radio frequency by 12 December

Related posts:

Con McGovern from Drumlish & other characters from Irish history of Pan Am as it prepares to relaunch Susanne Carberry Chief Customer Officer with Aer LingusAer Lingus relocates ALL Manchester Airport operations to Terminal 2 from today Christina Cassotis CEO of Pittsburgh International AirportPittsburgh International Airport new €1bn Terminal to open on 3 October Carsten Spohr CEO of LufthansaLufthansa turnaround programme targets 8pc margin by 2026
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.