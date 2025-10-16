Robert Isom CEO of American Airlines

A Click Intelligence study has ranked American Airlines as the lowest in customer satisfaction, with a Dissatisfaction Index of 56, due to a 2.9/10 passenger experience score and 11 safety incidents.

Ryanair placed fifth (index 51), carrying 184m passengers annually but scoring 2.8/10 in passenger experience.

Frontier Airlines ranked second (index 55), with the lowest passenger rating (2/10) and five major incidents.

British Airways ranked tenth (index 43), with the highest lost luggage rate (319 queries per 100K passengers) and 10 safety incidents.

The study used passenger ratings, Skytrax scores, complaint volumes, and safety records to assess global airlines.

James Owen, Click Intelligence shared: “Low-ranking airlines fail to address connected service issues that amplify passenger frustration.”

Click Intelligence Representative shared: “Passenger dissatisfaction stems from how airlines respond to problems like delays and lost luggage.”