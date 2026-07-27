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Joe Gilmore CEO of Ireland West Airport Knock
Joe Gilmore CEO of Ireland West Airport Knock

Andy Moran International Airport – the Mayo memes take off

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By on Aviation

Andy Moran International Airport has a ring to int. Te name surfaced on social media as a viral meme following Mayo’s historic victory over Kerry in the 2026 GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final. 

Led by first-year manager and Mayo football legend Andy Moran, the team ended a grueling 75-year drought to lift the Sam Maguire Cup.I n celebration, Irish sports fans jokingly suggested that Ireland West Airport Knock, the primary international gateway located in County Mayo, should be renamed in his honour. This follows a traditional trend of viral Irish sports memes, mimicking when Dublin Airport was playfully “renamed” after soccer player Troy Parrott in 2024.

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Either avoid Mayo completely or head straight down there. The county has gone nuts.

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