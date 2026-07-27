Andy Moran International Airport has a ring to int. Te name surfaced on social media as a viral meme following Mayo’s historic victory over Kerry in the 2026 GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final.

Led by first-year manager and Mayo football legend Andy Moran, the team ended a grueling 75-year drought to lift the Sam Maguire Cup.I n celebration, Irish sports fans jokingly suggested that Ireland West Airport Knock, the primary international gateway located in County Mayo, should be renamed in his honour. This follows a traditional trend of viral Irish sports memes, mimicking when Dublin Airport was playfully “renamed” after soccer player Troy Parrott in 2024.

Either avoid Mayo completely or head straight down there. The county has gone nuts.