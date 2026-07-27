Tarragona cruise port opens Flemingo duty free store

Tarragona Cruise Port opened a new Flemingo Duty Free store.

The 130 sqm store combines international brands with local products.

Local specialties include olive oils, vermouths, wines and nougat.

The joint venture is between Flemingo Duty Free and Altimex S.L.

Additional stores are planned for Alicante, Las Palmas, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.

Tarragona Cruise Port, operated by Global Ports Holding, has opened a new Flemingo Duty Free store, marking a milestone in the development of the terminal’s retail offering. The store has been launched through JVFA Spain Travel Retail, a joint venture between Flemingo Duty Free and Altimex S.L. The 130 sqm store combines internationally recognised brands with locally inspired products.

The store offers a wide range of international Travel Retail categories, including spirits, wines, tobacco, fragrances, cosmetics, confectionery, fashion accessories and souvenirs. Passengers will also find a selection of local and regional specialties including olive oils, vermouths, wines, nougat and other delicacies produced by local suppliers. P.K. Thimmayya, CEO MEA and Europe, stated the opening marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Flemingo.

Alba Colet, general manager of Tarragona Cruise Port, stated the collaboration within the GPH network can bring new opportunities to terminals. The opening is part of a wider partnership between Global Ports Holding and Flemingo Duty Free to develop retail spaces across selected cruise terminals, with additional stores planned for Alicante, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.

PK Thimmayya, CEO MEA and Europe, shared, “The opening of our first store at Tarragona Cruise Port marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Flemingo and our partnership with Global Ports Holding.”

Alba Colet, General Manager of Tarragona Cruise Port, shared, “We are delighted to welcome this new retail concept to Tarragona Cruise Port and to see the result of the strong collaboration between Global Ports Holding, Flemingo Duty Free and all the teams involved.”