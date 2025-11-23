Arrests after vehicle enters unauthorised area of Shannon Airport

Justin Kelly Garda Commissioner

A vehicle entered an unauthorised area of Shannon Airport at approximately 9:30am on 22 November 2025.

Security agencies including Gardaí, Óglaigh na hÉireann and the Airport Police Service intercepted the vehicle. Two men and one woman all aged in their 20s received arrest and detention under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Garda stations in Co Clare.

Airport operations suspended for under 30 minutes and resumed at 10:02am with minimal flight disruption. Pro-Palestine activists from Palestine Action Éire claimed responsibility for the breach to disrupt US military flights.

A Garda spokesperson shared: “Earlier this morning, at approximately 9.30am, a vehicle entered an unauthorised area of Shannon Airport. Two males and one female, all aged in their 20s, have been arrested and are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Garda Stations in Co Clare. Investigations are ongoing.”

Shannon Airport Group spokesperson shared: “Operations at Shannon Airport resumed at 10:02 am this morning following a temporary suspension of just under 30 minutes, while it addressed a security matter.”

Palestine Action Éire shared: “Today’s actionists join the legacy of over 40 activists who have taken action against the US military at Shannon Airport in the last 20 years.”