ASM Ireland issues supplier update

ASM Ireland has issued a supplier update:
- Caribtours is offering a low deposit of €150 per person, even on instant purchase flight bookings, absorbing cancellation risk.
- Obeo Travel reports smooth Iceland tours with on-the-ground adaptations for weather or volcanic activity to maintain client experiences.
- Widerøe provides convenient flights to Norway, featuring mountains, fjords, coastlines, waterfalls, northern lights, hiking, biking, skiing, and kayaking.
- Avalon Waterways holds the top rating for Best Cabins in River Cruising by Cruise Critic, with Panorama Suites and inclusive experiences.
- For 2026, Avalon lists over 160 fixed-price itineraries starting from €2,379 per person sharing, flight inclusive from Dublin and Cork.