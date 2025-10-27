Trending
ASM Ireland issues supplier update

ASM Ireland issues supplier update

Afloat

ASM Ireland has issued a supplier update:

  • Caribtours is offering a low deposit of €150 per person, even on instant purchase flight bookings, absorbing cancellation risk.
  • Obeo Travel reports smooth Iceland tours with on-the-ground adaptations for weather or volcanic activity to maintain client experiences.
  • Widerøe provides convenient flights to Norway, featuring mountains, fjords, coastlines, waterfalls, northern lights, hiking, biking, skiing, and kayaking.
  • Avalon Waterways holds the top rating for Best Cabins in River Cruising by Cruise Critic, with Panorama Suites and inclusive experiences.
  • For 2026, Avalon lists over 160 fixed-price itineraries starting from €2,379 per person sharing, flight inclusive from Dublin and Cork.
