HERE are the cruise ship calls at DUBLIN port for 2026

Barry O’Connel CEO of Dublin Port

Dublin is set for a busy 2025 cruise season starting April 3 with the Viking Vela, a perennial first visitor, featuring 77 scheduled calls at Dublin Port and over 80 at nearby Due to cargo capacity, Dublin Port limits large cruise ships to two per week.

Ships typically dock at Alexandra Quay on the North Bank of the River Liffey, roughly 2 miles from the city centre.

Most calls last between 8 to 12 hours with some overnight stops by Douglas Mawsom and Azamara Quest. Common excursions include Dublin City Highlights (Trinity College, Guinness Storehouse) and trips to the Wicklow Mountains/Glendalough.

Shuttle buses are frequently provided from Alexandra Quay to the city centre. For Dún Laoghaire, the DART (train) provides a direct 20-minute link to central Dublin.

Viking Vela will be visiting on April 3, with 998 passenger capacity.

Viking Neptune will be visiting on April 7, with 930 passenger capacity.

Viking Neptune will be visiting on April 15, with 930 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on April 20, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Silver Endeavour will be visiting on April 23, departing at 19:00, with 200 passenger capacity.

Ambition will be visiting on April 24, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

MS Hamburg will be visiting on April 24, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 380 passenger capacity.

Scenic Jewel will be visiting on May 1, with 149 passenger capacity.

Scenic Gem will be visiting on May 1, with 149 passenger capacity.

World Navigator will be visiting on May 7, arriving at 09:00 and departing at 18:00, with 136 passenger capacity.

Douglas Mawson will be visiting on May 9, with 180 passenger capacity.

Viking Sky will be visiting on May 10, with 930 passenger capacity.

Douglas Mawson will be visiting on May 10, with 180 passenger capacity.

ms Nieuw Statendam will be visiting on May 11, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 2,666 passenger capacity.

Celebrity Eclipse will be visiting on May 12, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 22:00, with 2,852 passenger capacity.

MSC Preziosa will be visiting on May 13, arriving at 09:00 and departing at 18:00, with 3,502 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on May 14, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Douglas Mawson will be visiting on May 16, and May 17, with 180 passenger capacity.

Scenic Jasper will be visiting on May 21, with 149 passenger capacity.

Scenic Gem will be visiting on May 21, with 149 passenger capacity.

MS Deutschland-World Odyssey will be visiting on May 22, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 420 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on May 24, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on May 25, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Viking Sky will be visiting on May 28, with 930 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on June 1, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

Oceania Insignia will be visiting on June 3, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 17:00, with 684 passenger capacity.

Viking Vela will be visiting on June 4, with 998 passenger capacity.

Carnival Legend will be visiting on June 5, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 16:00, with 2,124 passenger capacity.

Hanseatic Nature will be visiting on June 6, departing at 19:00, with 230 passenger capacity.

Oceania Marina will be visiting on June 6, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 16:00, with 1,250 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on June 7, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Viking Sky will be visiting on June 8, with 930 passenger capacity.

Viking Saturn will be visiting on June 9, with 930 passenger capacity.

Star Pride will be visiting on June 9, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 02:00 (next day), with 212 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on June 10, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 20:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

Viking Vela will be visiting on June 12, with 998 passenger capacity.

Scenic Jade will be visiting on June 12, with 149 passenger capacity.

Star Legend will be visiting on June 15, arriving at 10:00 and departing at 22:00, with 212 passenger capacity.

Oceania Vista will be visiting on June 16, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 19:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Viking Saturn will be visiting on June 17, with 930 passenger capacity.

Star Pride will be visiting on June 17, departing at 17:00, with 212 passenger capacity.

Viking Mira will be visiting on June 21, with 930 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on June 25, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

Seven Seas Grandeur will be visiting on June 26, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 750 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on June 30, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 20:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

Seabourn Venture will be visiting on July 6, departing at 17:00, with 264 passenger capacity.

Celebrity Eclipse will be visiting on July 7, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 22:00, with 2,852 passenger capacity.

Amadea will be visiting on July 8, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 22:00, with 600 passenger capacity.

Scenic Jade will be visiting on July 10, with 149 passenger capacity.

AIDAbella will be visiting on July 10, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 2,030 passenger capacity.

Viking Jupiter will be visiting on July 11, with 930 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on July 13, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Azamara Quest will be visiting on July 14, arriving at 13:00, until July 16, departing at 20:00, with 698 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on July 16, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

ms Europa will be visiting on July 17, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 14:00 (next day), with 408 passenger capacity.

Amera will be visiting on July 18, arriving at 09:00 and departing at 20:00, with 600 passenger capacity.

Viking Jupiter will be visiting on July 19, with 930 passenger capacity.

Fred Olsen Bolette will be visiting on July 20, with 1,338 passenger capacity.

ms Nieuw Statendam will be visiting on July 21, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 2,666 passenger capacity.

AIDAsol will be visiting on July 22, arriving at 10:00 and departing at 20:00, with 2,194 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on July 23, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

Viking Sky will be visiting on July 25, with 930 passenger capacity.

Seven Seas Mariner will be visiting on July 26, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 19:00, with 700 passenger capacity.

Crystal Serenity will be visiting on July 28, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 19:00, with 1,070 passenger capacity.

Viking Sky will be visiting on August 2, with 930 passenger capacity.

Carnival Legend will be visiting on August 3, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 17:00, with 2,124 passenger capacity.

Celebrity Eclipse will be visiting on August 5, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 22:00, with 2,852 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on August 6, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

Valiant Lady will be visiting on August 7, arriving at 08:00, with 1,330 passenger capacity.

Scenic Jade will be visiting on August 7, with 149 passenger capacity.

Azamara Quest will be visiting on August 7, arriving at 06:00, and departing August 8, 18:00, with 698 passenger capacity.

Star Legend will be visiting on August 9, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 212 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on August 10, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Oceania Vista will be visiting on August 11, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 17:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Scenic Opal will be visiting on August 13, with 149 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on August 15, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on August 18, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Viking Sky will be visiting on August 22, with 930 passenger capacity.

Carnival Legend will be visiting on August 24, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 17:00, with 2,124 passenger capacity.

Scenic Jasper will be visiting on August 27, with 149 passenger capacity.

Scenic Gem will be visiting on August 27, with 149 passenger capacity.

Viking Saturn will be visiting on August 28, with 930 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on August 29, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Viking Sky will be visiting on August 30, with 930 passenger capacity.

Oceania Marina will be visiting on August 31, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 20:00, with 1,250 passenger capacity.

ms Nieuw Statendam will be visiting on September 1, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 2,666 passenger capacity.

AIDAsol will be visiting on September 2, arriving at 10:00 and departing at 20:00, with 2,194 passenger capacity.

Viking Jupiter will be visiting on September 4, with 930 passenger capacity.

Scenic Jade will be visiting on September 4, with 149 passenger capacity.

Viking Saturn will be visiting on September 5, with 930 passenger capacity.

SeaDream II will be visiting on September 5, with 112 passenger capacity.

MSC Preziosa will be visiting on September 6, arriving at 09:00 and departing at 18:00, with 3,502 passenger capacity.

Viking Vela will be visiting on September 10, with 998 passenger capacity.

Viking Jupiter will be visiting on September 13, with 930 passenger capacity.

Oceania Marina will be visiting on September 16, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 17:00, with 1,250 passenger capacity.

Viking Vela will be visiting on September 18, with 998 passenger capacity.

Oceania Insignia will be visiting on September 19, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 17:00, with 684 passenger capacity.

Viking Mira will be visiting on September 21, with 930 passenger capacity.

Seven Seas Grandeur will be visiting on September 23, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 750 passenger capacity.

Viking Saturn will be visiting on September 25, with 930 passenger capacity

Shore options:

(These are the most commonly offered and popular options, typically arranged through cruise lines, local operators (such as Paddywagon, Viator, or hop-on hop-off providers), or private guides, with guaranteed return to the ship.

Guinness Storehouse Experience: A half-day tour to the world-famous Guinness Storehouse (often with skip-the-line entry), exploring seven floors of interactive exhibits on the brewing process, history, and cultural significance of Ireland’s iconic stout, culminating in a pint at the panoramic Gravity Bar with 360-degree views over Dublin.

Dublin City Highlights and Hop-On Hop-Off Tour: A flexible half-day or full-day option using open-top buses (with rail transfer from port if needed) to explore central Dublin at your own pace, including Trinity College (Book of Kells), St Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin Castle, Temple Bar, Georgian squares, and the River Liffey, with live commentary on history and landmarks.

Wicklow Mountains and Glendalough Tour: A full-day scenic coach excursion south to the “Garden of Ireland,” featuring the monastic ruins at Glendalough (ancient round tower and lakeside site), dramatic Wicklow Mountains landscapes, valleys, waterfalls, and often a stop at a traditional Irish pub or viewpoint.

Cliffs of Moher, Burren, and Galway Day Trip: A long full-day adventure along the Wild Atlantic Way to the breathtaking Cliffs of Moher (dramatic 700-foot sea cliffs), the unique limestone Burren landscape, and a brief visit to lively Galway City, offering stunning coastal scenery and geological wonders (note: this is a longer excursion, often 12–13 hours).

Jameson Distillery and Whiskey Tasting: A half-day cultural tour to the Jameson Distillery Bow Street (or Midleton), including a guided production walkthrough, history of Irish whiskey, blending/tasting sessions, and often combined with city sights or Guinness for a “spirits of Dublin” theme.

Dublin Literary and Historical Walking or Coach Tour: A guided exploration of Dublin’s literary legacy (Joyce, Yeats, Wilde, Shaw), with visits to Trinity College, the Writers Museum, or St Stephen’s Green, plus key historical sites like Christ Church Cathedral or Kilmainham Gaol (former prison with 1916 Rising exhibits).

Howth Coastal Village and Cliff Walk: A half-day trip to the charming seaside fishing village of Howth (near the port), featuring a scenic cliff walk, fresh seafood lunch options, harbour views, seals, and panoramic sea vistas, often paired with city highlights for a balanced day.

Trinity College and Book of Kells: A focused half-day visit to Trinity College to see the stunning illuminated 9th-century Book of Kells manuscript in the Long Room library, one of the world’s most beautiful libraries, with time for the campus grounds and optional city add-ons.

Private or Small-Group Custom Tours: Tailored excursions (often in luxury vehicles) combining favourites like Guinness, Jameson, Wicklow, or hidden gems such as the Hill of Tara or Newgrange (ancient passage tomb), ideal for personalised pacing and smaller groups.

Dublin Pub Crawl or Traditional Music Experience: An evening or late-afternoon option sampling historic pubs in Temple Bar, enjoying live traditional Irish music, storytelling, and a pint, providing an authentic taste of Dublin’s lively social scene.

Ireland’s cruise ship ports

Aran Islands – Bangor – Bantry – Belfast – Cork – Derry – Dingle – Donegal – Dublin – Dún Laoghaire – Foynes – Galway – Killybegs – Larne – Rathlin – Tory Island – Warrenpoint – Waterford

Attractions

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth\ – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

County-by-county

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow