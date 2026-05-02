HERE are the cruise ship calls at BELFAST port for 2026

Joe O’Neill CEO of Belfast harbour

Here is the schedule of cruise ship calls to Belfast in October:

Belfast is a popular turnaround and port-of-call destination with dedicated cruise berths at Stormont Wharf or Victoria Terminal, offering easy access to Titanic Belfast, Giant’s Causeway excursions, or city sights

Fred Olsen Bolette will be visiting on April 1, with 1,338 passenger capacity.

Viking Neptune will be visiting on April 4, with 930 passenger capacity.

Viking Vela will be visiting on April 6, with 998 passenger capacity.

Fred Olsen Bolette will be visiting on April 8, with 1,338 passenger capacity.

Ambience will be visiting on April 16, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 1,400 passenger capacity.

Viking Neptune will be visiting on April 18, with 930 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on April 21, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 20:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Silver Endeavour will be visiting on April 24, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 23:00, with 200 passenger capacity.

Ambition will be visiting on April 25, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on May 2, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 20:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Scenic Jewel will be visiting on May 6, with 163 passenger capacity.

Scenic Gem will be visiting on May 6, with 126 passenger capacity.

ms Nieuw Statendam will be visiting on May 7, arriving at 10:00 and departing at 22:00, with 2,666 passenger capacity.

Ambition will be visiting on May 8, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Seabourn Ovation will be visiting on May 10, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 600 passenger capacity.

Viking Sky will be visiting on May 13, with 930 passenger capacity.

MSC Preziosa will be visiting on May 14, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 3,502 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on May 15, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 20:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Celebrity Eclipse will be visiting on May 16, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 2,852 passenger capacity.

Douglas Mawson will be visiting on May 17, with 180 passenger capacity.

Mein Schiff 2 will be visiting on May 18, arriving at 04:00 and departing at 20:00, with 2,534 passenger capacity.

MS Deutschland-World Odyssey will be visiting on May 20, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 23:00, with 420 passenger capacity.

Ambition will be visiting on May 22, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on May 23, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 19:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

Ambience will be visiting on May 24, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 1,400 passenger capacity.

Scenic Jasper will be visiting on May 26, with 163 passenger capacity.

Scenic Gem will be visiting on May 26, with 126 passenger capacity.

AIDAluna will be visiting on May 26, arriving at 10:00 and departing at 19:00, with 2,050 passenger capacity.

Viking Sky will be visiting on May 27, with 930 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on May 27, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 20:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Douglas Mawson will be visiting on May 28, with 180 passenger capacity.

Ambition will be visiting on May 28, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Silver Wind will be visiting on May 29, arriving at 13:00 and departing at 21:00, with 298 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on May 30, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 17:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

Silver Spirit will be visiting on May 31, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 19:00, with 608 passenger capacity.

Viking Vela will be visiting on June 1, with 998 passenger capacity.

Oceania Insignia will be visiting on June 2, arriving at 11:00 and departing at 21:00, with 684 passenger capacity.

Spirit of Discovery will be visiting on June 3, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 999 passenger capacity.

Ambition will be visiting on June 4, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Hanseatic Nature will be visiting on June 5, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 230 passenger capacity.

Viking Saturn will be visiting on June 6, with 930 passenger capacity.

Arcadia will be visiting on June 7, with 2,094 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on June 8, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 20:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on June 9, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

Viking Sky will be visiting on June 10, with 930 passenger capacity.

Mein Schiff 2 will be visiting on June 11, arriving at 06:00 and departing at 19:00, with 2,534 passenger capacity.

Fred Olsen Balmoral will be visiting on June 13, with 1,350 passenger capacity.

Ambition will be visiting on June 14, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Viking Vela will be visiting on June 15, with 998 passenger capacity.

Queen Anne will be visiting on June 16, with 3,000 passenger capacity.

Star Legend will be visiting on June 16, arriving at 09:00 and departing at 18:00, with 212 passenger capacity.

Scenic Jade will be visiting on June 17, with 163 passenger capacity.

Oceania Vista will be visiting on June 18, arriving at 10:00 and departing at 20:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Viking Saturn will be visiting on June 20, with 930 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on June 23, arriving at 09:00 and departing at 20:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

Ambition will be visiting on June 24, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Seven Seas Grandeur will be visiting on June 25, arriving at 12:00 and departing at 21:00, with 750 passenger capacity.

Oceania Marina will be visiting on June 28, arriving at 06:00 and departing at 18:00, with 1,250 passenger capacity.

Carnival Legend will be visiting on June 30, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 16:00, with 2,124 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on July 1, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

Mein Schiff 2 will be visiting on July 4, arriving at 06:00 and departing at 19:00, with 2,534 passenger capacity.

Seabourn Ovation will be visiting on July 5, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 600 passenger capacity.

Seven Seas Grandeur will be visiting on July 5, arriving at 06:00 and departing at 18:00, with 750 passenger capacity.

Fred Olsen Borealis will be visiting on July 7, with 1,338 passenger capacity.

Amadea will be visiting on July 7, arriving at 12:00 and departing at 20:00, with 600 passenger capacity.

Viking Jupiter will be visiting on July 8, with 930 passenger capacity.

Celebrity Eclipse will be visiting on July 9, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 2,852 passenger capacity.

AIDAbella will be visiting on July 12, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 2,030 passenger capacity.

Mein Schiff 2 will be visiting on July 13, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 2,534 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on July 14, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 20:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

ms Europa will be visiting on July 14, arriving at 13:00 and departing at 19:00, with 408 passenger capacity.

Scenic Jade will be visiting on July 15, with 163 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on July 15, arriving at 09:00 and departing at 20:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

Amera will be visiting on July 16, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 20:00, with 600 passenger capacity.

ms Nieuw Statendam will be visiting on July 17, arriving at 11:00 and departing at 23:00, with 2,666 passenger capacity.

Spirit of Discovery will be visiting on July 18, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 999 passenger capacity.

Fred Olsen Bolette will be visiting on July 19, with 1,338 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on July 21, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

Azamara Quest will be visiting on July 21, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 21:00, with 698 passenger capacity.

Viking Sky will be visiting on July 22, with 930 passenger capacity.

Viking Jupiter will be visiting on July 22, with 930 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on July 25, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 20:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Queen Anne will be visiting on July 28, with 3,000 passenger capacity.

Aurora will be visiting on July 29, with 1,878 passenger capacity.

Mein Schiff 3 will be visiting on August 3, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 19:00, with 2,534 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on August 4, arriving at 09:00 and departing at 20:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

Viking Sky will be visiting on August 5, with 930 passenger capacity.

Celebrity Eclipse will be visiting on August 6, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 18:00, with 2,852 passenger capacity.

Carnival Legend will be visiting on August 7, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 2,124 passenger capacity.

ms Zuiderdam will be visiting on August 8, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 17:00, with 1,964 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on August 9, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 20:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Valiant Lady will be visiting on August 10, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 1,330 passenger capacity.

Star Legend will be visiting on August 10, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 21:00, with 212 passenger capacity.

Scenic Jade will be visiting on August 12, with 163 passenger capacity.

Scenic Gem will be visiting on August 12, with 126 passenger capacity.

Oceania Vista will be visiting on August 12, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 19:00, with 1,200 passenger capacity.

Mein Schiff 3 will be visiting on August 13, arriving at 04:00 and departing at 20:00, with 2,534 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sky will be visiting on August 14, arriving at 10:00 and departing at 21:00, with 2,004 passenger capacity.

ms Europa will be visiting on August 14, arriving at 13:00 and departing at 19:00, with 408 passenger capacity.

Azamara Quest will be visiting on August 16, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 19:00 (next day), with 698 passenger capacity.

Scenic Opal will be visiting on August 18, with 163 passenger capacity.

Viking Sky will be visiting on August 19, with 930 passenger capacity.

Silver Spirit will be visiting on August 22, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 19:00, with 608 passenger capacity.

Sapphire Princess will be visiting on August 23, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 20:00, with 2,670 passenger capacity.

Spirit of Discovery will be visiting on August 24, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 17:00, with 999 passenger capacity.

Viking Saturn will be visiting on August 25, with 930 passenger capacity.

Carnival Legend will be visiting on August 27, arriving at 10:00 and departing at 19:00, with 2,124 passenger capacity.

ms Nieuw Statendam will be visiting on August 28, arriving at 11:00 and departing at 23:00, with 2,666 passenger capacity.

Seven Seas Voyager will be visiting on August 29, arriving at 06:00 and departing at 18:00, with 700 passenger capacity.

Mein Schiff 2 will be visiting on August 30, arriving at 05:00 and departing at 20:00, with 2,534 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on August 31, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 20:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Scenic Jasper will be visiting on September 1, with 163 passenger capacity.

SeaDream II will be visiting on September 1, with 112 passenger capacity.

Scenic Gem will be visiting on September 1, with 126 passenger capacity.

Viking Sky will be visiting on September 2, with 930 passenger capacity.

Viking Jupiter will be visiting on September 2, with 930 passenger capacity.

Fred Olsen Borealis will be visiting on September 4, with 1,338 passenger capacity.

Ambience will be visiting on September 5, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 1,400 passenger capacity.

Viking Vela will be visiting on September 7, with 998 passenger capacity.

MSC Preziosa will be visiting on September 7, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 3,502 passenger capacity.

Viking Saturn will be visiting on September 8, with 930 passenger capacity.

Scenic Jade will be visiting on September 9, with 163 passenger capacity.

Mein Schiff 2 will be visiting on September 10, arriving at 03:00 and departing at 19:00, with 2,534 passenger capacity.

Majestic Princess will be visiting on September 11, arriving at 07:00 and departing at 20:00, with 3,560 passenger capacity.

Silver Dawn will be visiting on September 14, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 21:00, with 596 passenger capacity.

Oceania Marina will be visiting on September 15, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 1,250 passenger capacity.

Viking Jupiter will be visiting on September 16, with 930 passenger capacity.

Oceania Insignia will be visiting on September 18, arriving at 10:00 and departing at 19:00, with 684 passenger capacity.

Viking Mira will be visiting on September 19, with 930 passenger capacity.

Viking Vela will be visiting on September 21, with 998 passenger capacity.

Viking Saturn will be visiting on September 22, with 930 passenger capacity.

Seven Seas Grandeur will be visiting on September 22, arriving at 06:00 and departing at 18:00, with 750 passenger capacity.

MSC Preziosa will be visiting on September 30, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 18:00, with 3,502 passenger capacity.

Norwegian Sun will be visiting on October 16, arriving at 08:00 and departing at 15:00, with 1,936 passenger capacity.

Shore options:

These are the most commonly offered and popular options, typically arranged through cruise lines or independent operators with guaranteed return to the ship. They focus on the region’s key attractions, history, and scenery.

Giant’s Causeway and Antrim Coast Tour: A full-day scenic drive along the Causeway Coastal Route to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Giant’s Causeway, featuring 40,000 interlocking basalt columns, dramatic cliffs, and coastal views; often includes photo stops at sites like Dunluce Castle, the Dark Hedges, or Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge.

Giant’s Causeway and Titanic Belfast Combo: A popular full-day tour combining the natural wonder of the Giant’s Causeway with a visit to the award-winning Titanic Belfast museum, which explores the ship’s construction in Belfast, its maiden voyage, and tragic sinking through interactive exhibits.

Belfast City Sightseeing and Murals Tour: A half-day or panoramic coach tour of Belfast highlighting the city’s Victorian architecture, City Hall, Queen’s University, Titanic Quarter, political murals, Peace Walls, and modern developments, offering insight into its history and culture.

Game of Thrones Filming Locations Tour: A full-day excursion to key sites used in the HBO series, such as the Dark Hedges (King’s Road), Winterfell locations, and coastal backdrops, with commentary on production and scenery.

Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge and Coastal Highlights: A focused tour to the famous rope bridge linking the mainland to a small island (used by fishermen), combined with views of rugged coastline, often paired with Giant’s Causeway or Bushmills Distillery stops.

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens: A half-day visit to one of the official residences of England’s Royal Family, featuring grand state rooms, extensive gardens, and historical exhibits on royal and political history.

Bushmills Distillery and Whiskey Experience: A tour of the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery in County Antrim, including tastings, production insights, and often combined with nearby coastal attractions.

St. Patrick’s Centre, Down Cathedral, and Saul: A cultural half-day tour to sites linked to Ireland’s patron saint, including the burial place at Down Cathedral and the Saul church where he began his mission, with emphasis on early Christian heritage.

Sheepdog Demonstrations and Rural Life: A local connections experience featuring traditional sheepdog trials, farm stories, and ruralIrish life, often in the countryside near Belfast.

Hop-On Hop-Off Belfast City Tour: A flexible half-day option using open-top buses to explore central Belfast at your own pace, with commentary on landmarks, history, and optional stops at museums or shopping areas.

Ireland’s cruise ship ports

Aran Islands – Bangor – Bantry – Belfast – Cork – Derry – Dingle – Donegal – Dublin – Dún Laoghaire – Foynes – Galway – Killybegs – Larne – Rathlin – Tory Island – Warrenpoint – Waterford

Attractions

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth\ – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

County-by-county

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow