Bidding process to open to restart Dublin-Derry PSO route in spring 2026

According to a provision in the Budget the Dublin to Derry route, discontinued in 2011, will resume in spring 2026 under a Public Service Obligation (PSO) scheme.
The route, part of the Shared Island initiative, enhances connectivity for Derry and northwest Ireland, with City of Derry Airport as a regional hub.
The Department of Transport will launch a tender in early 2026, with Emerald Airlines and Loganair as potential operators for morning and evening flights.
The contract will likely be awarded on a four-year rotating basis, following a market sounding exercise later this year.
Stakeholders, including the Irish and Westminster Departments of Transport, support the initiative to boost regional development.
Steve Frazer shared: “Bids will be welcomed from all interested carriers.”