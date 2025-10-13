Bidding process to open to restart Dublin-Derry PSO route in spring 2026

Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Transport

According to a provision in the Budget the Dublin to Derry route, discontinued in 2011, will resume in spring 2026 under a Public Service Obligation (PSO) scheme.

The route, part of the Shared Island initiative, enhances connectivity for Derry and northwest Ireland, with City of Derry Airport as a regional hub.

The Department of Transport will launch a tender in early 2026, with Emerald Airlines and Loganair as potential operators for morning and evening flights.

The contract will likely be awarded on a four-year rotating basis, following a market sounding exercise later this year.

Stakeholders, including the Irish and Westminster Departments of Transport, support the initiative to boost regional development.

Steve Frazer shared: “Bids will be welcomed from all interested carriers.”