Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Bidding process to open to restart Dublin-Derry PSO route in spring 2026

Bidding process to open to restart Dublin-Derry PSO route in spring 2026

0
By on Aviation
Darragh O’Brien Dublin Airport passenger cap, Airlines for Europe winter schedules, Dublin Airport capacity restrictions, Irish Aviation Authority 2024-2025, IAA passenger cap compliance, Dublin Airport High Court decision, summer 2025 passenger limit, Aer Lingus winter planning 2025-2026, Ryanair expected IAA cap suspension, government commitment lift passenger cap, Dublin Airport economic impact, transport ministers meeting stakeholders.
Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Transport

According to a provision in the Budget the Dublin to Derry route, discontinued in 2011, will resume in spring 2026 under a Public Service Obligation (PSO) scheme.

The route, part of the Shared Island initiative, enhances connectivity for Derry and northwest Ireland, with City of Derry Airport as a regional hub.

The Department of Transport will launch a tender in early 2026, with Emerald Airlines and Loganair as potential operators for morning and evening flights.

The contract will likely be awarded on a four-year rotating basis, following a market sounding exercise later this year.

Stakeholders, including the Irish and Westminster Departments of Transport, support the initiative to boost regional development.

See also  'This isn't just a launch' – Riyadh Air launches loyalty programme ahead of first flights October 26

Steve Frazer shared: “Bids will be welcomed from all interested carriers.”

Related posts:

Con McGovern from Drumlish & other characters from Irish history of Pan Am as it prepares to relaunch David Collyer of Aspire looungesAspire Executive Lounge opens at Venice Marco Polo Airport Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024WHAT WE LEARNED: The Ryanair AGM and Michael O’Leary’s robust annual Q&A Scam “Airtime Parking’ director sentenced to 32 months in jail for Heathrow car parking fraud
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.