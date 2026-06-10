Boeing moves to advance 737 MAX production rate

Boeing is maintaining current output between 42 and 47 jets per month for the 737 MAX.

The manufacturer has set a long-term target of 63 jets per month.

An active study has examined rates up to 70 jets per month.

Boeing has held an unfilled order backlog of 4,870 units.

Acceleration has become key to managing debt after $30 billion losses.

Boeing has conducted an active study to increase output of its 737 MAX aircraft as it works towards higher monthly targets. The manufacturer has maintained an intermediate goal of reaching 63 jets per month. Supply chain and quality considerations have shaped the pace of expansion.

Current production has stood between 42 and 47 jets per month while Airbus has achieved around 60 jets per month for the A320neo family. Boeing has held an unfilled order backlog of approximately 4,870 single-aisle units that extend into the 2030s. Acceleration of deliveries has become essential for cash flow improvement after more than $30 billion in cumulative losses.

The study is examining potential rates up to 70 jets per month by late 2027 in alignment with efforts to match competitive output levels. Boeing leadership stresses that safety and manufacturing stability determine actual production increases. Global suppliers have continued to face labour shortages and component delivery delays.

Boeing shared “safety and systemic stability dictate the actual pace of any industrial acceleration.”