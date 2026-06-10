Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Boeing moves to advance 737 MAX production rate
Kelly Otberg CEO of Boeing
Kelly Otberg CEO of Boeing

Boeing moves to advance 737 MAX production rate

0
By on News & Knowledge
  • Boeing is maintaining current output between 42 and 47 jets per month for the 737 MAX.
  • The manufacturer has set a long-term target of 63 jets per month.
  • An active study has examined rates up to 70 jets per month.
  • Boeing has held an unfilled order backlog of 4,870 units.
  • Acceleration has become key to managing debt after $30 billion losses.

Boeing has conducted an active study to increase output of its 737 MAX aircraft as it works towards higher monthly targets. The manufacturer has maintained an intermediate goal of reaching 63 jets per month. Supply chain and quality considerations have shaped the pace of expansion.

See also  GALLERY: Ireland West Airport Knock celebrates 40 years

Current production has stood between 42 and 47 jets per month while Airbus has achieved around 60 jets per month for the A320neo family. Boeing has held an unfilled order backlog of approximately 4,870 single-aisle units that extend into the 2030s. Acceleration of deliveries has become essential for cash flow improvement after more than $30 billion in cumulative losses.

The study is examining potential rates up to 70 jets per month by late 2027 in alignment with efforts to match competitive output levels. Boeing leadership stresses that safety and manufacturing stability determine actual production increases. Global suppliers have continued to face labour shortages and component delivery delays.

See also  Aer Lingus flash sale, book before June 18th for travel from 1st August to 21st October

Boeing shared “safety and systemic stability dictate the actual pace of any industrial acceleration.”

Related posts:

Jennifer Banim Director of the Central Statistics OfficeBRITAIN visitor numbers to Ireland up by 1.8pc in April Jennifer Banim Director of the Central Statistics OfficeGERMANY visitor numbers to Ireland up by 14.9pc in April Jennifer Banim Director of the Central Statistics OfficeSPAIN & PORTUGAL visitor numbers to Ireland down 16pc in April Dinh Viet Phuong CEO of Vietjet AirVietjet Air launches first European Route
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.