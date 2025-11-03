Brendan McQuaid’s Alliance Aviation opens hangar and fixed-base operation in Saudi Arabia

Trending
Brendan McQuaid of Alliance Air
Alliance Aviation has opened a hangar and fixed-base operation at Al Ula International Airport on 29 October 2025.

The facility covers 2,850 square metres and accommodates two large-cabin jets and two light jets. Development cost reached €15m with the Royal Commission for Al Ula. The hangar supports Saudi Vision 2030 targets of twom visitors to Al Ula annually and €37.5m contribution to gross domestic product by 2035.

Operations include ground handling, aircraft management, and storage with 15 staff at the site. Brendan McQuaid shared “the launch supports private aviation in Saudi Arabia”

Abeer Al Akel shared “the collaboration meets growing needs for private aviation and improves experiences for travellers and investors”

