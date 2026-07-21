British Airways CEO Sean Doyle calls for aviation tax reduction from England’s new PM

Sean Doyle called on Prime Minister Andy Burnham to reduce aviation taxes.

Doyle stated taxation burdens are higher than most other markets.

The has the third biggest aviation network in the world.

Doyle warned the net zero by 2050 ambition is in jeopardy without SAF production.

SAF must make up 3.6pc of jet fuel in 2026, rising to 22pc by 2040.

British Airways CEO Sean Doyle has called on new Prime Minister Andy Burnham to reduce taxes on aviation to enable the industry to remain competitive. Speaking at the Farnborough Airshow, Doyle stated the has very high taxation burdens, including air passenger duty and airport charges. He stated if the sector is to continue to grow, the taxation burden must be reduced as it is higher than most other markets the airline operates in.

Doyle urged ministers to understand the value of the aviation sector, stating the has the third biggest aviation network in the world, which he attributed to the innovation and competitiveness of the companies involved. He stated his two big asks are to recognise the value of the sector and to ensure the remains competitive when considering policy decisions. British Airways is owned by IAG, which also owns Aer Lingus.

Doyle warned that British Airways’ ambition of achieving net zero for carbon emissions by 2050 is in jeopardy unless production of sustainable aviation fuel is ramped up. He stated policy is not triggering the supply side to the extent needed and the government must ensure policy triggers investment in research and new technologies. By law, SAF must make up at least 3.6pc of all jet fuel used in flights from airports this year, rising to 10pc in 2030 and 22pc in 2040.

Sean Doyle, CEO of British Airways, shared, “We have very, very high taxation burdens, whether it’s APD, whether it’s airport charges. If you want this sector of the economy to continue to grow and to add to the core objective of growth, you’ve got to make sure that we reduce the taxation burden because at the minute it’s higher than most other markets that we operate in. Policy isn’t triggering the supply side to the extent we need.”