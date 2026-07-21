KEY takeaways from opening day of Farnborough International Airshow 2026

The opening day of Farnborough International Airshow 2026, in Hampshire, England was was one of the largest editions in the event’s history, with record exhibitor demand with over 1,600 exhibitors by 1,400 companies, a sixth exhibition hall added after sell-outs, 64pc international exhibitors, and over 100,000 expected visitors.

Record Scale and Balanced Focus

The exhibition space sold out twice; a new hall added 5,000 sqm. Defence accounted for nearly half the exhibitors (50/50 split with commercial aviation, up from prior 60/40), driven by geopolitical tensions (Ukraine, Middle East) and demand for air defence, drones, and autonomous systems.

There was a strong presence from the local Westminster government, international pavilions (28+), and focus on next-gen tech (AI, sustainability, advanced air mobility).

Orders were solid but tempered by supply chain constraints and production backlogs (expectations were for hundreds, potentially up to 800+ total, though final tallies were still accumulating). Key announcements included

SMBC Aviation Capital with an order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX (with expectations of 100 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft,

Riyadh Air: 28 additional Boeing 787s (including conversions to -10) + 6 Airbus A350-1000s (totaling 34 widebodies firmed up).

Philippine Airlines: 15 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners.

BOC Aviation: Up to 300 CFM LEAP engines (200 LEAP-1A for Airbus + 100 LEAP-1B for Boeing).

Broader expectations included narrowbody dominance, widebody commitments (e.g., from various carriers), and engine deals. Production/ramp-up challenges remained a key industry discussion point.

Flying displays and aircraft highlights included U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team (only European public display in 2026), Airbus A350-1000 flying demos, Embraer KC-390/C-390 (flying/static), Bombardier Global 8000, Embraer E195-E2 (static), vintage displays by Spitfire, P-51D Mustang, an RAF Typhoon flypast, various business, freighters (e.g., DHL 777), Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) / eVTOL Milestones and the first public eVTOL transition flight with full-scale prototype: vertical lift to windborne flight and back) on opening day, a major technical milestone. Additional flights planned include new customer announcement of Sigma Air Mobility. Beta Technologies CX300 also featured in displays.

The show saw an emphasis on lower-cost air defence solutions amid drone/missile threats: Lockheed Martin PAC-3 ACE (cheaper Patriot interceptor) and MBDA new interceptor, the debut of Thunder hybrid-electric autonomous VTOL (tiltrotor UAS/CCA for armed scout roles), BAE Systems’ Project Intuity future pilot helmet tech for sixth-gen fighters (e.g., GCAP/Tempest) and a strong presence for programmes like GCAP (UK-Italy-Japan), F-35, collaborative combat aircraft, and uncrewed systems.

Other notable themes included sustainability, SAF financing, and workforce (free entry under 21 on public day to inspire STEM careers). Embraer highlighted growth with E195-E2, KC-390, and Eve Air Mobility eVTOL mock-up.

Farnborough 2026 showcased strong commercial momentum (especially narrowbodies and widebodies from lessors/Middle East carriers) alongside a pronounced shift toward defence, autonomy, and AAM innovation. It highlighted both order activity and the industry’s challenges with scaling production and adapting to geopolitical realities.

More orders and announcements are likely to emerge later in the week.