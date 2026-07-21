Two thirds of Irish support hosting MORE international sporting events – Amárach survey

A new survey reveals strong public backing for Ireland to host additional large scale sporting events, highlighting potential benefits for tourism and hospitality sectors. Supporters cite economic gains and increased international visibility.

Nearly two-thirds (65pc) of Irish people support the Government’s investment in bringing major international sporting events to Ireland, according to a July 2026 study conducted by BDO Ireland and Amárach Research. The comprehensive report highlights a substantial public desire to expand Ireland’s presence on the global sports stage, driven by perceived economic, cultural, and social returns.

Value for Money: 55pc of respondents believe state funding for high-profile fixtures represents excellent value for money. Only 17pc explicitly disagreed.

Cultural Projection: 53pc of the public felt that these massive events function as an ideal platform to showcase unique Irish culture to global audiences.

Growth Desires: 48pc stated that continuous tourism growth is their main hope for the future of the hospitality sector.

This strong public approval aligns with the Government’s newly launched International Sports Diplomacy Strategy, which aims to leverage sports events to secure €9 billion annually in visitor spending by 2031.

Following recent high-profile fixtures like the NFL regular-season matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park, Ireland is set to host several major events in the coming years, including the 2027 Ryder Cup, UEFA Euro 2028, and the 2030 T20 Cricket World Cup.