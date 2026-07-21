Irish lessor SMBC Aviation Capital orders 200 B737 & A320neo Aircraft

SMBC Aviation Capital ordered 60 b737-10, 40 B737-8, 65 A321neo & 35 A320neo

The agreement was finalised at the Farnborough International Airshow.

The order gives airline customers access to deliveries into the mid-2030s.

SMBC Aviation Capital accounts for over 900 total commitments directly from Airbus.

The A320 Family offers at least 20pc fuel savings and CO₂ reduction.

Dublin based SMBC Aviation Capital has announced a massive landmark order for 200 narrowbody aircraft. The multi-billion dollar commitment is evenly split between the industry’s major manufacturing rivals, Airbus and Boeing.

Boeing Order (100 Aircraft)

60 737 MAX 10: This marks SMBC’s very first order for the largest, highest-capacity variant of the MAX family.

40 737 MAX 8: The popular, standard next-generation narrowbody twinjets.

Airbus Order (100 Aircraft)

65 A321neo: The larger, highly demanded single-aisle variant.

35 A320neo: The core workhorse variant of the Airbus A320neo Family.

Alongside the airframes, SMBC signed an additional agreement with CFM International to secure up to 90 LEAP-1A engines to power the newly ordered Airbus fleet. Deliveries for these high-efficiency narrowbodies are expected to run into the mid-2030s, securing a long-term supply pipeline for SMBC’s airline clients. The agreements were finalised at the Farnborough International Airshow.

Peter Barrett, CEO of SMBC Aviation Capital, stated the significant new order will give airline customers access to a continuous delivery pipeline of the latest technology A320neo family aircraft into the mid-2030s.

Airbus stated that the order reflects SMBC Aviation Capital’s confidence in the long-term demand for the A320neo family. The company is already one of the largest customers for the A320 Family and together with its parent company Sumitomo Corporation, accounts for over 900 total commitments directly from Airbus for all Airbus aircraft types. The A320 Family has won more than 20,200 orders globally. The Family offers at least 20pc fuel savings and CO₂ reduction compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft, while maximising passenger comfort with one of the widest single-aisle cabins.

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales, stated the partnership with SMBC Aviation Capital goes from strength to strength.

SMBC Aviation Capital is one of the world’s largest commercial aircraft leasing companies. Headquartered on Fitzwilliam Street Lower in Dublin it focuses on leasing, trading, and managing young, fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft. The company operates as a core piece of the broader SMBC Aviation Platform. This platform is backed by Japanese financial giants Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Sumitomo Corporation

Peter Barrett, CEO of SMBC Aviation Capital, shared, “This significant new order will give our airline customers access to a continuous delivery pipeline of the latest technology A320neo family aircraft into the mid-2030s.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales, shared, “Our partnership with SMBC Aviation Capital goes from strength to strength. We are honoured to stand with SMBC Aviation Capital as they place this order for additional A320neo family aircraft.”