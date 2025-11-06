Appeal against redevelopment of Clare’s former Shamrock Hotel site in Bunratty

Peter Mullan CEO of An Coimisiún Pleanála

Clare County Council granted conditional planning for 67 residential, office, and retail units at the former Shamrock Hotel site in Bunratty on 2025.

Crescent House Limited submitted the application in December 2024, with approval issued in September 2025, now appealed to An Coimisiún Pleanála.

objectors have raised concerns over potential impacts on Bunratty Castle, prompting the appeal process. The development site lies in Bunratty, County Clare, with no specific completion date set. The appeal remains under review as of 5 November 2025.