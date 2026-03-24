Aer Lingus and Ryanair to appear before the Oireachtas transport committee tomorrow

Aer Lingus and Ryanair are to appear before the Oireachtas transport committee tomorrow, The airlines are calling for the swift removal of the passenger cap at Dublin Airport following a European court opinion. The airlines warn that retaining the limit could restrict growth and lead to higher fares for Irish passengers. The Government prepares draft legislation to suspend the planning condition attached to Terminal Two.

The cap debate intensifies after an EU court adviser finds the measure legally sound in a non binding opinion. Both carriers argue that lifting the restriction would unlock additional seats and support competition at Ireland’s main airport. Tourism bodies welcome the potential for increased connectivity.

The session follows warnings from both Ryanair and Aer Lingus that failure to lift the restriction could lead to reduced services and higher fares for Irish passengers. The Government intends to end the planning condition that was attached to Terminal Two almost two decades ago.

The committee hearing comes amid ongoing legal and regulatory debates over slot allocations at the airport with airlines arguing that the cap limits growth and competition. Aer Lingus has previously stated that the measure disadvantages Irish carriers in comparison to US operators. Discussions are expected to focus on the need for swift legislative action to support the aviation sector.