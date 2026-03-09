Kenny Jacobs among speakers at Aeronet conference on 26 March

The countdown to the Aeronet conference on 26 March 2026 at the Citynorth Hotel in Dublin gathers pace as organisers confirm a strong lineup of speakers for what promises to be a key gathering in European aviation networking and strategy. See event website here.

Scheduled for Thursday 26 March at the modern conference venue just north of Dublin city centre, the event will bring together airline executives, airport representatives, route development specialists, and industry consultants to discuss post crisis recovery, sustainable growth, and emerging market opportunities in the sector.

Confirmed speakers include senior figures from Aer Lingus, Ryanair, Dublin Airport Authority, and international carriers such as Lufthansa and easyJet, alongside aviation analysts from CAPA Centre for Aviation and OAG:

Eamonn Brennan: Aviation Executive, Analyst, and Board Member.

Joe Gill: Director at Goodbody Capital Markets.

Kenny Jacobs: CEO of daa (Dublin Airport Authority).

Bobby Healy: Founder of Manna.

Thomas Fowler: Director of Sustainability and Finance at Ryanair.

Julie Garland: Founder & CEO of Avtrain.

Eoghan Corry: Publisher at Travel Extra and Air & Travel magazines.

Ian Kiely: Founder of Drone Space.

Jeremy “Jam” Hartley: Heliport and Vertiport Design Specialist at WSP.

John Power: Chief Product Officer at Amach Software Ltd.

Niall Bolger: Enterprise Ireland, Irish Delegation to European Space Agency.

Etienne Louvet: Founder & CEO of IONA.

William Bolster: Owner of Bolster Group.

Topics on the agenda cover the impact of recent Gulf airspace disruptions on transatlantic and European routes, strategies for rebuilding passenger confidence, advancements in aircraft efficiency to meet net zero targets by 2050, and the role of secondary airports in relieving capacity pressures at major hubs.

Registration remains open through the official Aeronet website with delegate fees starting at two hundred and fifty euro for early bird access, including full day attendance, networking breaks, and a closing reception.

The Citynorth Hotel offers convenient on site accommodation with special rates for attendees, and organisers expect over 300 participants from across Ireland, England and continental Europe. As the aviation industry navigates ongoing challenges from geopolitical tensions and economic fluctuations, the conference aims to foster practical collaborations and share actionable insights for the year ahead.