ULSTER restaurant award winners for 2026

The winners of the Ulster Regional section of the 2026 Restaurants Association of Ireland awards were announced at a gala event in the Armagh City Hotel: New county champion restaurants were revealed in Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Fermanagh, Monaghan and Tyrone

Antrim:

Overall: The Muddlers Club Restaurant, Belfast

Café: General Merchants Belfast

Casual Dining: Square Bistro Lisburn

Chef: Stevie Toman, Ox Restaurant, Belfast

Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Beau Restaurant Belfast

Customer Service: Shu Restaurant Belfast Belfast

Employee Excellence Award Aiden Adams, The Deer’s Head Belfast

Gastro Pub The Deer’s Head Belfast

Hotel and Guesthouse: Bushmills Townhouse, Bushmills

Innovator: Waterman House Belfast

Local Food Hero: Jordan Weir, The Dairy – Bistro, Butchers & Farm Shop Glenoe

Newcomer: Luna Belfast

Restaurant manager: Paul Vaughan, James St, Belfast

Pub: The Garrick Belfast

Sustainable Practices: Ursa Minor Ballycastle

Use of Social Media: Nova Belfast

Wine Experience The Crafty Vintner Tasting Room Belfast

World Cuisine: Amaravathi Belfast Belfast

Armagh:

Overall: Sinton’s at The Bridge, Scarva

Café: Sojourn Coffee Armagh:

Casual Dining: Viet By Vee PortaDown:

Chef: Darragh Dooley, Killeavy Castle Estate, Newry

Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Sally McNallys PortaDown:

Customer Service: Mulberry Bistro Armagh:

Employee Excellence Award Fabio Chessa, Zio PortaDown:

Gastro Pub Digby’s Bar & Restaurant Killylea

Hotel and Guesthouse: Killeavy Castle, Newry

Innovator: The Corner House Derry:macash

Local Food Hero: The Dougan Family, Ballymoran Meats Keady

Newcomer: Jireh – Filipino Asian Cuisine And Café Lurgan

Restaurant manager: Claire Macklin, Digby’s Bar & Restaurant, Killylea

Pub: The Hole In The Wall Armagh:

Sustainable Practices: Killeavy Castle Estate Newry

Use of Social Media: Sojourn Coffee Armagh:

Wine Experience Charlemont Arms Hotel Armagh:

World Cuisine: Spice Lounge Armagh:

Cavan:

Overall: MacNean House & Restaurant, Blacklion

Café: Hard Boiled Egg Café Cavan:

Casual Dining: Chapter One Food & Living

Chef: Peter Styskal, People’s Restaurant,

Contemporary Irish Cuisine: The Olde Post Inn Cloverhill

Customer Service: Atrium Bar at Crystal Hotel Cavan:

Employee Excellence Award Jean Wilson, Virginia Park Lodge Virginia

Gastro Pub Murph’s Gastro Pub at The Derragarra Inn Butlersbridge

Hotel and Guesthouse: Cabra Castle, Kingscourt

Innovator: Blossoms by Marissa Ballyjamesduff

Local Food Hero: Kieron and Claire Moran, Moran’s Mega Jam Cavan:

Newcomer: Café Nua Lurganboy Cavan:

Restaurant manager: Christopher McPartlin, MacNean House & Restaurant, Blacklion

Pub: Abbey Bar Cavan:

Sustainable Practices: Oak Room Restaurant Cavan:

Use of Social Media: Farnham Estate Spa and Golf Resort Cavan:

Wine Experience Wine Goose Cellar Bar at Farnham Estate Cavan:

World Cuisine: Chilli Lounge Cavan:

Derry:

Overall: Artis Restaurant by Phelim O’Hagan,

Café: Vittle Bakeshop Portstewart

Casual Dining: Amici Ristorante Portstewart

Chef: Stevie McCarry, Lir, Coleraine

Contemporary Irish Cuisine: The Fold Derry:

Customer Service: Ardtara Country House Maghera

Employee Excellence Award Colin McLindan, Harry’s Shack Portstewart

Gastro Pub Walled City Brewery Derry:

Hotel and Guesthouse: Oak Room Restaurant at The Ebrington Hotel,

Innovator: Umi Derry:

Local Food Hero: Emily McCorkell, Lo & Slo Derry:

Newcomer: The Fold Derry:

Restaurant manager: Roisin O’Donnell, Browns in Town,

Pub: Portstewart Arms Portstewart

Sustainable Practices: Lo & Slo Derry:

Use of Social Media: Yum Cakes Derry:

Wine Experience El Tapas Grá Derry:

World Cuisine: Mekong Derry:

Donegal:

Overall: The Lemon Tree Restaurant, Letterkenny

Café: Mrs B’s Coffee House Killybegs

Casual Dining: Fisk Seafood Bar Down:ings

Chef: Colin Bradley, The Restaurant at Harvey’s Point, Town

Contemporary Irish Cuisine: No. 9 Market Square Letterkenny

Customer Service: Yellow Pepper Letterkenny

Employee Excellence Award Lina Krolenko, Sonder Letterkenny

Gastro Pub (no announcement in this batch)

Hotel and Guesthouse: Castle Grove Country House Hotel, Letterkenny

Innovator: Dip’N’Sip Bundoran

Local Food Hero: Martin Anderson, Sonder Letterkenny

Newcomer: Mo Chlann Coffee & Bar Town

Restaurant manager: Susan Miah, Chandpur Restaurant, Town

Pub: Bridge Inn Dungloe Dungloe

Sustainable Practices: Castle Grove Country House Hotel Letterkenny

Use of Social Media: Shandon Hotel & Spa Portnablagh

Wine Experience The Restaurant at Harvey’s Point Town

World Cuisine: Braai Restaurant Creeslough

Down:

Overall: Noble, Holywood

Café: Cultura Belfast

Casual Dining: Buck’s Head Inn Dundrum

Chef: Sean Tinman, Frae, Holywood

Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Origin 101 Moira

Customer Service: Frae Holywood

Employee Excellence Award Mine Bennet, Noble Holywood

Gastro Pub The Dirty Duck Alehouse Holywood

Hotel and Guesthouse: Newforge House, Magheralin

Innovator: Underground Dining Bangor

Local Food Hero: Melissa McCabe, Feast Rostrevor

Newcomer: Capparelli at The Mill Dundonald

Restaurant manager: Davina McGowan, Wine and Brine, Moira

Pub: Dundrum Inn Dundrum

Sustainable Practices: Clandeboye Lodge Hotel Bangor

Use of Social Media: The Dirty Duck Alehouse Holywood

Wine Experience Maggies Wine Bar Crossgar

World Cuisine: Lasa Belfast

Fermanagh:

Overall: Tully Mill Restaurant, Florencecourt

Café: The Toastery Enniskillen

Casual Dining: Franco’s Enniskillen

Chef: Glen Wheeler, 28 At The Hollow, Enniskillen

Contemporary Irish Cuisine: The Street Kitchen Enniskillen Enniskillen

Customer Service: Franco’s Enniskillen

Employee Excellence Award Rebecca Ford, The Street Kitchen Enniskillen Enniskillen

Gastro Pub Irvine’s Steakhouse & Bar Tempo

Hotel and Guesthouse: Catalina Restaurant at Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen

Innovator: 28 at the Hollow Enniskillen

Local Food Hero: Joe Kelly, Joe the Baker Enniskillen

Newcomer: Emilia’s Pizza Enniskillen

Restaurant manager: Margaret Elliot-Tredinnick, The Dog and Duck Inn, Lisbellaw

Pub: Linnet Inn Boho

Sustainable Practices: Tully Mill Restaurant Florencecourt

Use of Social Media: Charlie’s Bar, Enniskillen Enniskillen

Wine Experience Catalina Restaurant at Lough Erne Resort Enniskillen

World Cuisine: Dollakis Enniskillen

Monaghan

Overall: Courthouse Restaurant, Carrickmacross

Café: Screaming Bean Café Monaghan

Casual Dining AmbleDown: Cottage Glaslough

Chef: Karl Breen, Wild Thyme, Threemilehouse

Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Snaffles Restaurant at Castle Leslie Estate Glaslough

Customer Service: Jimmy’s Bar & Restaurant Monaghan

Employee Excellence Award: Dean Coyne, Hillgrove Hotel, Leisure & Spa Monaghan

Gastro Pub :Andy’s Bar & Restaurant Monaghan

Hotel and Guesthouse restaurant: Snaffles Restaurant at Castle Leslie Estate, Glaslough

Innovator of the Year Screaming Bean Café Monaghan

Local Food Hero Gareth Moore, Fatboy Sauces Monaghan

Newcomer: An Nead Monaghan

Restaurant Manager: Charlotte Carr, Courthouse Restaurant, Carrickmacross

Pub of the Year Terry’s Bar Monaghan

Sustainable Practices Wild Thyme Threemilehouse

Use of Social Media The Squealing Pig Bar & Restaurant Monaghan

Wine Experience DV Lounge at Westenra Arms hotel Monaghan

World Cuisine Eastern Balti Monaghan

Tyrone

Overall: The Brewer’s House, Donaghmore

Café: The Kitchen Omagh

Casual Dining: El Greco Castlederg

Chef: Vincent Mahon, Oysters Restaurant, Strabane

Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Moghrá Dungannon

Customer Service: Brew & Bia Omagh

Employee Excellence Award Bernie Broderick, The Cheeky Fox Omagh

Gastro Pub The Gasworks Dungannon

Hotel and Guesthouse: Corick House Hotel, Clogher

Innovator: Moghrá Dungannon

Local Food Hero: Kevin Clarke, Oysters Restaurant Strabane

Newcomer: Sadie’s Pantry Plumbridge

Restaurant manager: Shane Breslin, The Banks Restaurant, Strabane

Pub: Brodericks Bar & Off Licence Omagh

Sustainable Practices: Oysters Restaurant Strabane

Use of Social Media: The Gasworks Dungannon

Wine Experience The Tasting Room at The Wine Rack Cookstown

World Cuisine: Tusk Strabane

Restaurant award winners

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow – Overall – County winners – Good Food Ireland – Michelin Star

Dining

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

2026 Irish Restaurant awards by county:

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

2025 Irish Restaurant awards by county:

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

2024 Irish Restaurant awards by county:

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow