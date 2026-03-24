Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»ULSTER restaurant award winners for 2026
Neven Maguire Chjef Patron of MacNean House

ULSTER restaurant award winners for 2026

0
By on Food & B

The winners of the Ulster Regional section of the 2026 Restaurants Association of Ireland awards were announced at a gala event in the Armagh City Hotel: New county champion restaurants were revealed in Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Fermanagh, Monaghan and Tyrone

Antrim:

  • Overall: The Muddlers Club Restaurant, Belfast
  • Café: General Merchants Belfast
  • Casual Dining: Square Bistro Lisburn
  • Chef: Stevie Toman, Ox Restaurant, Belfast
  • Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Beau Restaurant Belfast
  • Customer Service: Shu Restaurant Belfast Belfast
  • Employee Excellence Award Aiden Adams, The Deer’s Head Belfast
  • Gastro Pub The Deer’s Head Belfast
  • Hotel and Guesthouse: Bushmills Townhouse, Bushmills
  • Innovator: Waterman House Belfast
  • Local Food Hero: Jordan Weir, The Dairy – Bistro, Butchers & Farm Shop Glenoe
  • Newcomer: Luna Belfast
  • Restaurant manager: Paul Vaughan, James St, Belfast
  • Pub: The Garrick Belfast
  • Sustainable Practices: Ursa Minor Ballycastle
  • Use of Social Media: Nova Belfast
  • Wine Experience The Crafty Vintner Tasting Room Belfast
  • World Cuisine: Amaravathi Belfast Belfast

Armagh:

  • Overall: Sinton’s at The Bridge, Scarva 
  • Café: Sojourn Coffee Armagh:
  • Casual Dining: Viet By Vee PortaDown:  
  • Chef: Darragh Dooley, Killeavy Castle Estate, Newry 
  • Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Sally McNallys PortaDown:
  • Customer Service: Mulberry Bistro Armagh:
  • Employee Excellence Award Fabio Chessa, Zio PortaDown:
  • Gastro Pub Digby’s Bar & Restaurant Killylea
  • Hotel and Guesthouse: Killeavy Castle, Newry 
  • Innovator: The Corner House Derry:macash
  • Local Food Hero: The Dougan Family, Ballymoran Meats Keady
  • Newcomer: Jireh – Filipino Asian Cuisine And Café Lurgan
  • Restaurant manager: Claire Macklin, Digby’s Bar & Restaurant, Killylea 
  • Pub: The Hole In The Wall Armagh:
  • Sustainable Practices: Killeavy Castle Estate Newry
  • Use of Social Media: Sojourn Coffee Armagh:
  • Wine Experience Charlemont Arms Hotel Armagh:
  • World Cuisine: Spice Lounge Armagh:

Cavan:

  • Overall: MacNean House & Restaurant, Blacklion 
  • Café: Hard Boiled Egg Café Cavan:
  • Casual Dining: Chapter One Food & Living  
  • Chef: Peter Styskal, People’s Restaurant, 
  • Contemporary Irish Cuisine: The Olde Post Inn Cloverhill
  • Customer Service: Atrium Bar at Crystal Hotel Cavan:
  • Employee Excellence Award Jean Wilson, Virginia Park Lodge Virginia
  • Gastro Pub Murph’s Gastro Pub at The Derragarra Inn Butlersbridge
  • Hotel and Guesthouse: Cabra Castle, Kingscourt 
  • Innovator: Blossoms by Marissa Ballyjamesduff
  • Local Food Hero: Kieron and Claire Moran, Moran’s Mega Jam Cavan:
  • Newcomer: Café Nua Lurganboy Cavan:
  • Restaurant manager: Christopher McPartlin, MacNean House & Restaurant, Blacklion 
  • Pub: Abbey Bar Cavan:
  • Sustainable Practices: Oak Room Restaurant Cavan:
  • Use of Social Media: Farnham Estate Spa and Golf Resort Cavan:
  • Wine Experience Wine Goose Cellar Bar at Farnham Estate Cavan:
  • World Cuisine: Chilli Lounge Cavan:
See also  Midleton Distillery reveals details of its 2026 Rare Vintage release

Derry:

  • Overall: Artis Restaurant by Phelim O’Hagan, 
  • Café: Vittle Bakeshop Portstewart
  • Casual Dining: Amici Ristorante Portstewart  
  • Chef: Stevie McCarry, Lir, Coleraine 
  • Contemporary Irish Cuisine: The Fold Derry:
  • Customer Service: Ardtara Country House Maghera
  • Employee Excellence Award Colin McLindan, Harry’s Shack Portstewart
  • Gastro Pub Walled City Brewery Derry:
  • Hotel and Guesthouse: Oak Room Restaurant at The Ebrington Hotel, 
  • Innovator: Umi Derry:
  • Local Food Hero: Emily McCorkell, Lo & Slo Derry:
  • Newcomer: The Fold Derry:
  • Restaurant manager: Roisin O’Donnell, Browns in Town, 
  • Pub: Portstewart Arms Portstewart
  • Sustainable Practices: Lo & Slo Derry:
  • Use of Social Media: Yum Cakes Derry:
  • Wine Experience El Tapas Grá Derry:
  • World Cuisine: Mekong Derry:

Donegal:

  • Overall: The Lemon Tree Restaurant, Letterkenny 
  • Café: Mrs B’s Coffee House Killybegs
  • Casual Dining: Fisk Seafood Bar Down:ings  
  • Chef: Colin Bradley, The Restaurant at Harvey’s Point, Town 
  • Contemporary Irish Cuisine: No. 9 Market Square Letterkenny
  • Customer Service: Yellow Pepper Letterkenny
  • Employee Excellence Award Lina Krolenko, Sonder Letterkenny
  • Gastro Pub (no announcement in this batch)
  • Hotel and Guesthouse: Castle Grove Country House Hotel, Letterkenny 
  • Innovator: Dip’N’Sip Bundoran
  • Local Food Hero: Martin Anderson, Sonder Letterkenny
  • Newcomer: Mo Chlann Coffee & Bar Town
  • Restaurant manager: Susan Miah, Chandpur Restaurant, Town 
  • Pub: Bridge Inn Dungloe Dungloe
  • Sustainable Practices: Castle Grove Country House Hotel Letterkenny
  • Use of Social Media: Shandon Hotel & Spa Portnablagh
  • Wine Experience The Restaurant at Harvey’s Point Town
  • World Cuisine: Braai Restaurant Creeslough

Down:

  • Overall: Noble, Holywood 
  • Café: Cultura Belfast
  • Casual Dining: Buck’s Head Inn Dundrum  
  • Chef: Sean Tinman, Frae, Holywood 
  • Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Origin 101 Moira
  • Customer Service: Frae Holywood
  • Employee Excellence Award Mine Bennet, Noble Holywood
  • Gastro Pub The Dirty Duck Alehouse Holywood
  • Hotel and Guesthouse: Newforge House, Magheralin
  • Innovator: Underground Dining Bangor
  • Local Food Hero: Melissa McCabe, Feast Rostrevor
  • Newcomer: Capparelli at The Mill Dundonald
  • Restaurant manager: Davina McGowan, Wine and Brine, Moira 
  • Pub: Dundrum Inn Dundrum
  • Sustainable Practices: Clandeboye Lodge Hotel Bangor
  • Use of Social Media: The Dirty Duck Alehouse Holywood
  • Wine Experience Maggies Wine Bar Crossgar
  • World Cuisine: Lasa Belfast

Fermanagh:

  • Overall: Tully Mill Restaurant, Florencecourt 
  • Café: The Toastery Enniskillen
  • Casual Dining: Franco’s Enniskillen  
  • Chef: Glen Wheeler, 28 At The Hollow, Enniskillen 
  • Contemporary Irish Cuisine: The Street Kitchen Enniskillen Enniskillen
  • Customer Service: Franco’s Enniskillen
  • Employee Excellence Award Rebecca Ford, The Street Kitchen Enniskillen Enniskillen
  • Gastro Pub Irvine’s Steakhouse & Bar Tempo
  • Hotel and Guesthouse: Catalina Restaurant at Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen 
  • Innovator: 28 at the Hollow Enniskillen
  • Local Food Hero: Joe Kelly, Joe the Baker Enniskillen
  • Newcomer: Emilia’s Pizza Enniskillen
  • Restaurant manager: Margaret Elliot-Tredinnick, The Dog and Duck Inn, Lisbellaw 
  • Pub: Linnet Inn Boho
  • Sustainable Practices: Tully Mill Restaurant Florencecourt
  • Use of Social Media: Charlie’s Bar, Enniskillen Enniskillen
  • Wine Experience Catalina Restaurant at Lough Erne Resort Enniskillen
  • World Cuisine: Dollakis Enniskillen
See also  HERE are the 2026 Restaurant Association Awards winners for county Antrim

Monaghan

  • Overall: Courthouse Restaurant, Carrickmacross 
  • Café: Screaming Bean Café Monaghan
  • Casual Dining AmbleDown: Cottage Glaslough  
  • Chef: Karl Breen, Wild Thyme, Threemilehouse 
  • Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Snaffles Restaurant at Castle Leslie Estate Glaslough
  • Customer Service: Jimmy’s Bar & Restaurant Monaghan
  • Employee Excellence Award: Dean Coyne, Hillgrove Hotel, Leisure & Spa Monaghan
  • Gastro Pub :Andy’s Bar & Restaurant Monaghan
  • Hotel and Guesthouse restaurant: Snaffles Restaurant at Castle Leslie Estate, Glaslough 
  • Innovator of the Year Screaming Bean Café Monaghan
  • Local Food Hero Gareth Moore, Fatboy Sauces Monaghan
  • Newcomer: An Nead Monaghan
  • Restaurant  Manager: Charlotte Carr, Courthouse Restaurant, Carrickmacross 
  • Pub of the Year Terry’s Bar Monaghan
  • Sustainable Practices Wild Thyme Threemilehouse
  • Use of Social Media The Squealing Pig Bar & Restaurant Monaghan
  • Wine Experience DV Lounge at Westenra Arms hotel Monaghan
  • World Cuisine Eastern Balti Monaghan

Tyrone

  • Overall: The Brewer’s House, Donaghmore 
  • Café: The Kitchen Omagh
  • Casual Dining: El Greco Castlederg  
  • Chef: Vincent Mahon, Oysters Restaurant, Strabane 
  • Contemporary Irish Cuisine: Moghrá Dungannon
  • Customer Service: Brew & Bia Omagh
  • Employee Excellence Award Bernie Broderick, The Cheeky Fox Omagh
  • Gastro Pub The Gasworks Dungannon
  • Hotel and Guesthouse: Corick House Hotel, Clogher 
  • Innovator: Moghrá Dungannon
  • Local Food Hero: Kevin Clarke, Oysters Restaurant Strabane
  • Newcomer: Sadie’s Pantry Plumbridge
  • Restaurant manager: Shane Breslin, The Banks Restaurant, Strabane 
  • Pub: Brodericks Bar & Off Licence Omagh
  • Sustainable Practices: Oysters Restaurant Strabane
  • Use of Social Media: The Gasworks Dungannon
  • Wine Experience The Tasting Room at The Wine Rack Cookstown
  • World Cuisine: Tusk Strabane

Restaurant award winners

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow – Overall – County winners – Good Food Ireland – Michelin Star

See also  HERE are the 2026 Restaurant Association Awards winners for county Tyrone

Dining

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

2026 Irish Restaurant awards by county:

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

2025 Irish Restaurant awards by county:

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

2024 Irish Restaurant awards by county:

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

Related posts:

Carina Conyngham of Rock Farm SlaneRock Farm on Slane Castle Estate gains finalist position at SFA Awards Martina Comerford of Kilkenny tourismLyla’s 46-seat restaurant opens in Kilkenny Andy Noonan Director of Dublin Big Grill FestivalBig Grill BBQ festival announces 10-restaurant line-up for 2026 Bill Kelly of Kelly's ResortSea Rooms Smokehouse opens at Kelly’s Resort Hotel in Rosslare
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.