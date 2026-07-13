Tour America Cruise Holidays reports 30pc rise in USA cruise and stay bookings

Tour America reported 30pc growth in USA Cruise and Stay bookings.

Popular package includes 7 nights Orlando and 7 nights Caribbean cruise.

70pc of business comes from repeat customers.

Packages depart with direct flights from Dublin.

Company holds over 30 years experience in the sector.

Tour America and Cruise Holidays have recorded a 30pc surge in bookings for USA Cruise and Stay holidays. Irish travellers combine 7-night Orlando stays with 7-night Caribbean cruises.

The packages feature theme parks followed by island visits.70pc of the company’s business now comes from repeat customers. Direct flights from Dublin support the packages which suit families, couples and multigenerational groups. The firm works with major lines including Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises.

Bookings reflect demand for combined experiences that deliver value. The company maintains over 30 years of operation in North American travel.

Mary McKenna shared “We’re seeing extraordinary demand for Cruise and Stay holidays, particularly Florida and the Caribbean. What we’re most proud of isn’t just the 30pc growth—it’s the fact that 70pc of our business comes from returning customers.”