Spain tops AIB June 2026 Irish holiday abroad consumer spending trends – AIB

AIB analysed 79 million card transactions for June 2026.

Overall spending increased 4pc from June 2025.

Sporting goods stores saw 7pc growth.

Theme parks recorded 14pc higher spending.

Spanish spend by AIB customers reached €51m.

Spain is the top overseas location for Irish consumers in the AIB credit card record for June 2026. Data from 79 million card transactions shows overall card spending rose 4pc compared with June 2025. Sporting goods stores recorded a 7pc rise as customers used the warm weather.

Theme park spending grew 14pc year on year while hairdressers, barbers and beauty shops saw a 5pc increase with 80pc of that spend by females. Event ticket sales reached the second highest point of the year on 24 June 2026 with purchases for Kingfishr concerts and the Women’s All Ireland Football Final.

Irish customers spent €51m in Spain which led overseas destinations. England followed with €44m up 5pc on the previous June. France recorded €18m while Portugal and Italy each reached €15m.

Adrian Moynihan shared “The data for June shows just as the sun came out, so did consumers’ wallets for sporting goods, theme parks, summer gigs and hairdressers. We also saw increases in consumer spending outside of Ireland, particularly in Europe, with Spain topping the charts as a perennial favourite for Irish holidaymakers.”