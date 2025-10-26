Cassidy Travel report strong turnout for birthday sale day at Leopardstown

Trending
Cassidy Travel report a strong turnout for their a Big Birthday Sale Day at Leopardstown  Racecourse on Saturday 25 October 2025 to celebrate 40 years in business. The event featured a full day of presentations in the Pavilions starting at 13:00 with 30-minute sessions on travel themes in a separate stage area.

Expert clinics were moderated by Eoghan Corry of Travel Extra, dealing with cruises, river cruises, and escorted tours. Participants included Oomi Travel, Insight Vacations, Sunway, The Travel Corporation, Trafalgar, and Abbey Travel.

Holidaymakers had the chance to plan 2026 getaways with offers for 2025 and 2026 trips.

Eoghan Corry shared “the clinics showed strong engagement from all ages with the cruise and Lapland sessions proving especially popular.”

Eoghan Corry ands John Cassidy at the sales day at Leopardstown.
