CityJet’s new owner confirms airline is to concentrate on SAS wet-lease with CRJ-900

Lars Thuesen owner of Cityjet
CityJet is to concentrate on SAS wet-lease with 15 CRJ-900 aircraft under a long-term agreement, investor Lars Thuesen has confirmed.

Mr Thuesen acquired a 92pc stake for €3.2m with a rescue plan of €38m to €40m, which will preserve 79 of 122 jobs in Dublin with up to 17 new jobs in a Danish subsidiary. Cityjet founder Pat Byrne is to stepn down under the arrangement. 

Dublin’s High Court confirmed the scheme three weeks ago, despite SARA opposition, after the airlines lost a contract with Lufthansa worth €13m.  SAS is to increase its wet-lease fleet to 15 units worth €80m plus €1.5m immediate and €14.79m in price rises over three years and ofur months. 

