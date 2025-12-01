Concerns over Donald Trump’s NOTAM closing Venezuelan airspace

Screenshot

Confusion has followed a weekend when US President Donald Trump declared the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela closed in its entirety.

The FAA had previously issued a NOTAM on 21 November 2025 that covered the entire Maiquetía Flight Information Region until 19 February 2026.

Officials expressed surprise at the statement and confirmed no US military operations enforced the closure.

Venezuela’s government condemned the comments as a colonialist threat against sovereignty.

Residents in Caracas criticised the decision and its impact on travel and family visits.

Donald Trump shared “To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY.”