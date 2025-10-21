Cork Airport offers 1.4m seats in winter schedule

Cork Airport has officially launched the 2025 winter schedule offering 1.4m seats from November to March.

New Aer Lingus routes include Prague twice-weekly from 23 October, Geneva weekly from 20 December. Ryanair serves 22 routes including Edinburgh, Paris, Canary Islands, Malaga. KLM is boosting Amsterdam to three daily while Air France flies three-weekly to Paris CDG.

SunExpress Izmir twice-weekly over Christmas; ski routes to Lyon, Munich, Salzburg.

Tara Finn shared “We’re thrilled to launch our 2025 Winter Schedule with 1.4m seats on sale.”

Niall MacCarthy shared “Increasingly, passengers from Kildare to Kilkenny and other counties outside of our traditional catchment are discovering the ease and friendliness of Cork Airport.”