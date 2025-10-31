Cork Airport three millionth passenger

Trending
Cork Airport welcomed its three millionth passenger of 2025 almost two months earlier than in 2024. Hannah Davison arrived from London Gatwick on Ryanair flight FR7722 with her children Joshua and Emily.

Airport management presented them with a bottle of champagne and a luxury hamper from Cork Airport Duty Free. Passenger traffic grew 14pc year-to-date. Cork Airport expected over 3.4m passengers in 2025.

Kenny Jacobs shared “When Cork Airport celebrated its threemth passenger of 2024 in December last year, I said that Cork Airport would experience an even better year in 2025. That prediction has certainly come true, with passenger numbers crossing the three-million mark almost two months earlier than last year.”

