Crystal Cruises cuts steel for the Crystal Grace at Fincantieri shipyard

Steel cutting took place on 29 May 2026.

Delivery is set for May 2028.

The inaugural voyage starts 11 June 2028.

The ship includes elevated culinary concepts.

Construction occurs at Marghera Italy.



Crystal has cut steel for the Crystal Grace at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera Italy. The ceremony on 29 May 2026 marked the start of construction for the new ocean ship. Delivery is scheduled for May 2028.

Christina Levis confirmed the vessel would include the company’s first Owner’s suite and partnerships with chefs including Nobu Matsuhisa. The ship features elevated culinary concepts and Broadway style entertainment. It maintains high staff to guest ratios.

The inaugural voyage departs Civitavecchia on 11 June 2028 for an eight night itinerary to Fusina. The construction continues the partnership between Crystal and Fincantieri. The vessel joins the existing fleet upon completion.

Christina Levis shared “The Crystal Grace will do that for the brand and we are so proud that this moment with our partners at Fincantieri brings that vision one step closer to reality.”