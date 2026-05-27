MSC Cruises raises service charges in North America to $17 a day

Passengers aged two years and older will pay $17 per person per day in standard staterooms.

Yacht Club suite guests pay $23 per person per day.

Children under two years old are exempt from the charge.

The increase took effect on 11 May 2026.

Pre paid gratuities before the increase remain unchanged.

MSC Cruises has raised hotel service charges for its ships sailing in North America with the changes taking effect on 11 May 2026. Passengers aged two years or older in standard staterooms now pay $17 per person per day. The company increased the charge by $1 from the previous rate.

Guests in Yacht Club suites pay $23 per person per day after an increase from $20. Children under two years old do not incur the fee on either category. Guests who pre paid their gratuities before the increase date remain unaffected by the change.

The updated charges apply to cruises sailing to the Caribbean, Alaska, the United States and Canada. MSC last revised its hotel service charges in North America in October 2023. Five MSC ships currently sail from ports in the United States including the MSC World America.

MSC Cruises shared in a note to customers “The hotel service charge helps us maintain the highest quality standards of service by supporting the dedicated crew members who work to enhance your onboard experience.”