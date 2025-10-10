DAA awards €265m west apron vehicle underpass contract to Sacyr

The daa awarded a €265m contract to Sacyr Ireland Ltd and Wills Bros Ltd for a West Apron Vehicle Underpass at Dublin Airport.

The 1.1-kilometre twin-cell tunnel, set for completion by August 2030, connects Pier 3 to the West Apron, passing under the Cross Runway (16/34). The underpass provides a dedicated route for airside vehicles like cargo operators and fuel bowsers, enhancing efficiency.

The project addresses restrictions on apron vehicle crossings of Runway 16/34, implemented after the North Runway opened in August 2022. Construction uses cut-and-cover techniques with a traffic management plan to minimise disruption.

Kenny Jacobs shared “This underpass is about keeping people safe and keeping the airport moving.”

Vincent Harrison shared “The West Apron Vehicle Underpass will not only enhance our operational efficiency but also ensure a seamless experience for our passengers and aviation partners at Dublin Airport.”

Alejandro Mendoza shared “We look forward to working together with daa to create improved access and safety on the airfield at Dublin Airport in a construction project that will help meet the needs of its passengers, whilst ensuring Dublin Airport can develop as a leading European and transatlantic hub.”

Aidan McCaul shared “We are delighted to be awarded this critical project for the daa.”