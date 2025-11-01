Delta Air Lines discards transatlantic narrowbody ops

Ed Bastian CEO of Delta

Delta Air Lines revealed it is to avoid using narrowbody jets for transatlantic flights in future due to product and brand issues.

Delta’s services in the past have used B757 and B767s for trans-Atlantic services including Ireland, and the airline says it prefers widebodies for superior experience. During the first three quarters of 2025 the airline recorded operating revenue of €43.7bn and net profit of €3.4bn.

Sales trends accelerate across geographies, monitoring US government shutdown without material effect to date.

Management remains optimistic on supply and demand balance into 2026.

Glen Hauenstein shared “we’ve chosen not to fly narrowbodies in the transatlantic [market]because of product and brand issues. And so we’re not gonna go in that direction. But next year’s capacity, I don’t know. I mean, I think it’s early in the game This is positioning Delta to close the year from a position of strength”

The fleet consists of: