‘Disproportionate and very short-notice’ – Lufthansa hit by one day pilots strike

Vereinigung Cockpit called a strike at Lufthansa and Lufthansa CityLine for 13 April and 24 April 2026.

12 Dublin ortations affected

Lufthansa and Eurowings working to operate flights with other airlines in the group and partner airlines.

Vereinigung Cockpit has called a strike at Lufthansa and Lufthansa CityLine for Monday 13 April and Tuesday 24 April 2026 and at Eurowings for Monday 13 April 2026.

The union affects flights operated by Eurowings Germany while flights operated by Eurowings Europe remain unaffected.

Lufthansa and Eurowings say they will try to operate as many flights as possible by other airlines within the Lufthansa Group and by partner airlines. Despite these efforts hundreds of flight cancellations, including 12 rotations to and from Dublin, were loaded into the booking systems by Sunday morning 12 April 2026.

Flights operated by Austrian Airlines Brussels Airlines SWISS Air Dolomiti Discover Airlines Edelweiss and Lufthansa City Airlines do not face impact from the strike. Travellers affected by any irregularities will receive information provided their contact details in the booking. Lufthansa expects to return largely to the regular flight schedule from Wednesday. Passengers are asked to check the status of their flight before they set out on their journey. Customers affected by a flight cancellation can rebook once free of charge or receive a refund of their ticket. In the event of a cancellation of a German domestic Lufthansa flight travellers exchange their flight ticket for a Deutsche Bahn ticket free of charge.

Lufthansa shared “We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the disproportionate and very short-notice strike announcement.”

Dublin rotations affected