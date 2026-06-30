Tourism Ireland advances golf promotion at North American convention

Ten operators from Ireland joined Tourism Ireland at the convention in Cancún.

Pre-scheduled appointments enabled negotiations for 2026 golf business.

Adare Manor hosts the Ryder Cup next year.

The Walker Cup takes place in Lahinch this year.

Tourism Ireland attended Asian and European IAGTO conventions earlier.

Tourism Ireland has continued efforts to increase golf visitor numbers from North America at the IAGTO North American Convention in Cancún, Mexico.

Ten golf and tourism operators from Ireland participated in the event with pre-scheduled appointments and networking sessions. The initiative supports business negotiations for 2026 and beyond while highlighting Ireland as a complete golf destination with world-class courses, scenery and hospitality.

The convention featured two days of pre-scheduled appointments and networking sessions. Companies from Ireland negotiated business for 2026 and beyond. Tourism Ireland highlighted world-class golf alongside scenery experiences and hospitality.

Participation forms one element of a wider promotional programme. Adare Manor hosts the Ryder Cup next year and the Walker Cup takes place in Lahinch with the Irish Open at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg this year. Tourism Ireland also attended conventions in Thailand and Spain earlier in 2026.

Aisling McDermott shared “The IAGTO North American Convention was a fantastic opportunity to highlight our world-class golf to influential golf travel professionals, negotiate new business and secure international golf visitors for Ireland for 2026 and beyond.”