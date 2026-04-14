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Ilja Schulz President of Vereinigung Cockpit
Ilja Schulz President of Vereinigung Cockpit

FIVE Dublin rotations hit by SECOND day of Lufthansa pilots strike after 570 cancellations on Monday

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By on Aviation
  • Vereinigung Cockpit called a strike at Lufthansa and Lufthansa CityLine for 13 April and 24 April 2026.
  • 12 Dublin ortations affected
  • Lufthansa and Eurowings working to operate flights with other airlines in the group and partner airlines.

Lufthansa pilots have continued their two day strike action into the second day on Tuesday 14 April 2026 with hundreds of flights cancelled across the airline group. The industrial action called by the Vereinigung Cockpit union has led to widespread disruptions at the main hubs in Frankfurt and Munich where authorities reported over 570 cancellations at Frankfurt alone on the first day and a combined total of 720 cancellations at Munich over the two days. Passengers faced long queues and rebooking challenges while the airline operated a reduced schedule with approximately one third of short haul flights maintained.

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The strike that began at 00:01 on Monday 13 April and runs until 23:59 on Tuesday 14 April has affected Lufthansa mainline operations, Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa CityLine and Eurowings departures from German airports on the first day. Frankfurt Airport confirmed ongoing delays and cancellations throughout both days while Munich Airport experienced similar levels of disruption with most connections offered by Lufthansa impacted. Tens of thousands of passengers have seen their travel plans altered with the airline advising customers to check flight status and arrange rebookings or refunds where possible.

Lufthansa has published a special flight schedule for the strike period and continues to manage the situation at airports across Germany. The action forms part of ongoing labour disputes over pay and pensions with cabin crew also planning further strikes in the coming days. Passengers holding tickets for affected flights retain rights to rebooking or compensation under European regulations if delays exceed three hours or flights are cancelled.

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Lufthansa shared “We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the disproportionate and very short-notice strike announcement.”

Dublin rotations affected

  • Frankfurt :H983@06.00 & inbound LH982
  • Frankfurt :H977@08.50 & inbound LH976
  • Munich LH2517@10.40 & inbound LH2516
  • Frankfurt :H979@12.25 & inbound LH978
  • Frankfurt :H981@17.35 & inbound LH980
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