Dividend from English defence subsidiary boosts Atlantic Aviation

Pre-tax profits at Atlantic Aviation Group reached €3.12m in 2024.

Dividend income from AAG Defence Services Limited totalled €1.92m.

Group revenues stood at €103.9m with growth of 3pc on the prior year.

Employee numbers rose to 724 with staff costs at €47.99m.

Repair and overhaul work generated €95.5m in revenue.

Atlantic Aviation Group has increased pre-tax profits more than threefold to €3.12m in 2024 and continues to expand its operations through new contracts. The Shannon-based firm secured several multi-year nose-to-tail contracts with blue-chip multinational airlines. Group revenues rose by 3pc from €101m to €103.9m in the year.

Directors reported that dividend income of €1.92m from the English-based defence subsidiary AAG Defence Services Limited at RAF Brize Norton supported the results. The group generated €91.1m of revenues in Ireland and €12.79m in England. Numbers employed increased from 703 to 724 as staff costs rose from €44.5m to €47.99m.

Repair and overhaul activities contributed €95.5m while equipment hire, line maintenance and other revenue added €8.3m. Operating profits doubled to €4m. The group paid out dividends of €1.76m.

Atlantic Aviation Group shared in a written statement “the medium-term outlook for the group remains extremely bright with further anticipated growth in 2025 and 2026 through several strategic growth initiatives across both the group’s civil and defence business segments”. Directors shared “the addition of several new multi-year nose-to-tail contracts with blue chip multinational airlines resulted in a substantial improvement to overall group performance and profitability in 2024”.

Whilst the civil segment of the business experienced significant year-on-year growth in both revenue and profitability the group’s defence business was adversely impacted by the cessation of a number of non-recurring revenue streams but remained profitable in 2024 and continues to trade profitably in 2025”.