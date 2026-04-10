Strikes disrupt Italian airports on day of national action

Strikes are disrupting airports on 10 April with air traffic control ground staff and flight attendants involved.

Dublin rotation cancelled Pisa Florence FR5021@10.01 & inbound FR5020

Eight strikes hit the aviation sector simultaneously from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Public transport strikes occur between 13 April and 24 April in multiple cities.

A rail sector strike affects on board catering services on 13 April.

Freight transport in Sicily halts from 14 April to 18 April.

Strikes have disrupted Italian airports as air traffic control ground staff and flight attendants are walking out in a nationwide action. The strikes last four hours from 1 pm to 5 pm and they affect key locations that include the area control centres in Rome and Milan and major airports such as Naples Malpensa in Milan and Rome Fiumicino. Travellers receive warnings that delays and cancellations could occur.

Ryanair’s Pisa Florence rotations from Dublin FR5021@10.01 & inbound FR5020 are among the cancallations.

Italian media reports confirmed that eight strikes hit the aviation sector simultaneously on that day. Other strikes follow later in the month between 13 April and 24 April in local public transport across cities from Naples to Florence to Vasto to Milan. A strike also takes place in the rail sector on 13 April and it affects on board catering services.

Public transport faces further action on 19 April in Florence and on 20 April in Chieti while a strike occurs in Lombardy on 24 April in Milan. Freight transport in Sicily halts from 14 April to 18 April. Press workers strike on 16 April and doctors and healthcare workers walk out on 17 April.