EasyJet reports first-half loss amid rising fuel costs & reveals plans for loyalty programme

EasyJet recorded a first-half loss of €650m.

Second-half bookings stood at 58pc sold.

Jet fuel prices increased more than 80pc since late February.

The airline reallocated capacity to domestic and city routes.

EasyJet plans a loyalty programme launch in 2027.

EasyJet has reported a first-half loss of €650m as the Iran war lifts fuel costs and weakens bookings for the peak summer season. The airline noted that second-half bookings reached 58pc sold while customers chose holidays closer to home. Jet fuel prices rose more than 80pc since late February and affected operations through the Strait of Hormuz.

The carrier recorded the loss in line with its April guidance of €635-660m. EasyJet began reallocating capacity to domestic and city routes because of softer demand for longer-haul eastern Mediterranean destinations. The airline plans to launch a loyalty programme in 2027.

Chief executive Kenton Jarvis shared “Our strategy is clear – through disciplined growth, accelerated upgrading, and continued expansion of easyJet holidays, we aim to bounce back from this year’s Middle East-related setbacks.” Jarvis shared the company renewed hedges at lower prices and that hedging into summer and winter would shield the carrier from volatility.

Kenton Jarvis shared “Our strategy is clear – through disciplined growth, accelerated upgrading, and continued expansion of easyJet holidays, we aim to bounce back from this year’s Middle East-related setbacks.”