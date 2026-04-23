Jobs fair today at Belfast City Airport

Belfast City Airport organised Recruitment Day on 23 April

Event provided access to jobs with Swissport and Mitie Security

Positions included security officers, chefs and shop staff

Free parking available in Long Stay Car Park

Seasonal roles offered pathway to permanent contracts

Belfast City Airport is holding a recruitment day on today Thursday 23 April. The event will run from 11am to 7pm and allows jobseekers to meet employers and interview on the same day. Participating companies include Swissport, Mitie Security, WHSmith, Samson’s Kitchen & Bar, The Artisan and Starbucks.

The Recruitment Day offers positions such as security officers, chefs, shop staff and waiters. Attendees accessed permanent and seasonal roles with the possibility of permanent contracts after six months. The event takes place in the Conference Room with free car parking in the Long Stay Car Park.

Crystal Burns shared “Belfast City Airport is a fast-paced and exciting place to work, with a wide variety of roles available through our business partners. Our Recruitment Day is a fantastic opportunity for people to find out more about the range of careers on offer and take the next step into a rewarding new role. Whether you are looking for a permanent position, seasonal work or are ready for a fresh start in a dynamic environment, we would encourage you to come along and explore the opportunities available.”