HERE are the 2026 Restaurants Awards winners for Dublin

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud (Overall/All Ireland winner): Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud serves modern French cuisine with classical roots using the best Irish produce. It holds two Michelin stars and features an elegant Georgian townhouse setting.21 Upper Merrion Street, Dublin 2, D02 KF79.Executive Chef Guillaume Lebrun (founded by Patrick Guilbaud).

Two Pups (Cafe): Two Pups operates as a neighbourhood café known for speciality coffee, seasonal menus and baked goods. It offers a cosy, eclectic vibe popular with locals.74 Francis Street, The Liberties, Dublin 8 (also Fairview location).

Vada (Casual Dining): Vada focuses on sustainable, zero-waste dining with local produce in a neighbourhood setting. It serves modern Irish dishes in a relaxed environment.30 North Brunswick Street, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7.

Chapter One (Chef: Mickael Viljanen): Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen delivers high-end European cuisine with creative tasting menus in a refined setting. It holds two Michelin stars.18-19 Parnell Square North, Dublin 1.Mickael Viljanen.

Volpe Nera (Contemporary Irish Cuisine): Volpe Nera is a cosy neighbourhood restaurant offering modern cuisine with Mediterranean and East Asian influences that evolve with the seasons.22 Newtown Park, Blackrock, Dublin, A94 D780.Barry Sun (Head Chef).

La Maison (Customer Service): La Maison is a French brasserie specialising in classic French dishes alongside modern interpretations using Irish produce. It has operated in the Creative Quarter for over 20 years.15 Castle Market, Dublin 2, D02 C656.

King Sitric Seafood Bar & Accommodation (Employee Excellence Award: Ashling Griffin): King Sitric Seafood Bar specialises in fresh Irish seafood sourced locally, served in a casual setting with views near the harbour.6 East Pier, Howth, Dublin, D13 F5C6.

Employee: Ashling Griffin (award winner).

F.X. Buckley @ Ryan’s of Parkgate Street (Gastro Pub): This venue combines a restored Victorian pub with a steakhouse offering quality grilled meats in a historic setting near Phoenix Park.28 Parkgate Street, Dublin 8.

Forbes Street by Gareth Mullins at Anantara The Marker (Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant): Forbes Street emphasises premium Irish seafood, steaks and produce in an open-kitchen format within the hotel.Grand Canal Square, Docklands, Dublin 2.Gareth Mullins.

Mr Fox Whiskey (Innovator): Mr Fox is an innovative Irish whiskey brand featuring expressions in convenient 100ml cans alongside traditional bottles. It draws inspiration from Irish history.

Peter Caviston, Cavistons Restaurant and Food Emporium (Local Food Hero): Cavistons operates as a family-run seafood restaurant and gourmet food emporium specialising in the freshest Irish seafood and quality produce. It has served as a local institution in the area for decades.56-59 Glasthule Road, Sandycove, Co. Dublin.

Key Figure: Peter Caviston.

Comet (Newcomer): Comet functions as a modern bistro that focuses on seasonal Irish ingredients with skilled, refined cooking in a relaxed setting. It opened in 2025 and quickly gained recognition.3 Joshua Lane, Dublin 2, D02 C856.

Chefs/Owners: Kevin O’Donnell and Laura Chabal.

The Cobblestone (Pub / All Ireland winner): The Cobblestone serves as a traditional Irish pub and renowned live music venue with a strong focus on traditional Irish sessions and culture in a historic setting.77 King Street North, Smithfield, Dublin 7, D07 TP22.

Darren Campbell, La Gordita (Restaurant Manager): La Gordita offers authentic Spanish tapas and sharing plates in a lively, cosy bodega-style atmosphere with an emphasis on flavourful Mediterranean cuisine.6 Montague Street, Dublin 2, D02 XE65.

Restaurant Manager: Darren Campbell.

Fairmental (Sustainable Practices): Fairmental operates as a fermentation lab, deli and café specialising in house-fermented foods, pickles and sustainable, gut-friendly produce with a zero-waste ethos.10 Grand Canal Street Upper, Dublin 4, D04 H6K7.

Rosa Madre (Use of Social Media): Rosa Madre delivers authentic Italian seafood and classic dishes with a focus on fresh ingredients in the heart of Temple Bar.7 Crow Street, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, D02 YT38.

64 Wine (Wine Experience / All Ireland winner): 64 Wine combines an extensive wine list with modern international dining in a neighbourhood restaurant setting, offering over 1,700 wines with a strong emphasis on natural and biodynamic selections.64 Glasthule Road, Glasthule, Co. Dublin, A96 TH22.

Bigfan (World Cuisine): Bigfan presents creative Chinese small plates, bao and sharing dishes with modern twists and experimental flavours in a vibrant setting.16 Aungier Street, Dublin 2, D02 X044.Alex Zhang.

Restaurant award winners

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow – Overall – County winners – Good Food Ireland – Michelin Star

Dining

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

2026 Irish Restaurant awards by county:

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

2025 Irish Restaurant awards by county:

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

2024 Irish Restaurant awards by county:

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

Dublin:

Introduction – Adventure – Anthem – Archaeology – Attractions – Awards – Birdwatching – Camping – Castles – Churches – Contact list – Cycling – Dining – Equestrian – Festivals – Fishing – Folklore – Gardens – Golf – Graveyards – Happening – Haunted – Highest – Hiking – History – Holy Wells – Hotels – Hotels8 – Instagrammable – Itineraries – Largest town – Luxury – MICE – Movies – Musicians – New – Name – Novelists – Off the beaten track – Poets – Pubs – Quotes – Random Facts – Restaurant Awards – Sacred Places – Saints – Spas – Sports – Sunsets– Sustainable – Things to do – Towns – Video – Villages – Walking – Wanderlist – Weddings – Wild swimming – Writers – 1837 – 1846 – 1852 – 1909 – 1955 – 1980 –

Dublin combines cultural heritage with urban appeal, with Trinity College’s Book of Kells and Dublin Castle offering historical depth. The Guinness Storehouse provides a journey through Ireland’s iconic stout, while Phoenix Park’s vast green spaces are ideal for cycling. The River Liffey’s scenic walks and Kilmainham Gaol’s historical tours make Dublin a versatile destination for culture and history. Dublin is Ireland’s third smallest county by size (922 square km) and largest by population (1,458,154). Dublin is also Ireland’s most visited tourist county by a margin, with around four million international visitors per year.