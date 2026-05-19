Aer Lingus launches Dublin Montpelier 2w service

Aer Lingus operated the first flight EI540 from Dublin Airport to Montpellier

Flights to Montpellier run twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Montpellier records around 300 days of sunshine each year.

Aer Lingus launched routes from Dublin to Oslo and to Asturias.

The airline operates 24 routes from Ireland to North America in 2026.

Aer Lingus has introduced Montpellier to its summer short haul schedule with the departure of flight EI540 from Dublin Airport.

Flights to Montpellier operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The new service provides an additional option for travellers from Ireland.

The city features historic sites such as the Porte du Peyrou constructed for Louis XIV. Visitors access the Place de la Comédie which contains the Opéra Comédie and the Three Graces Fountain. Montpellier lies near the coast and records around 300 days of sunshine each year.

Aer Lingus revealed the addition of Montpellier after the launch of routes from Dublin to Oslo and to Asturias plus the route from Cork to Nice. A service from Cork to Santiago de Compostela commences from 1 June. The airline now operates 24 routes from Ireland to North America in 2026 including new services to Raleigh-Durham launched in April and to Pittsburgh to launch from 25 May 2026.

Reid Moody shared “Our summer schedule is packed with destinations for those looking to explore Europe or travel further afield, and we’re pleased to welcome Montpellier as our newest addition. Montpellier is a city that offers culture and history in abundance, as well as providing a convenient gateway to the south of France.”