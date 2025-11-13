Emerald Airlines finally in profit after three years of losses

Trending
By on Aviation
Conor McCarthy of Emerald airways
Emerald Airlines latest accounts showing revenue of €201m for 2024. The carrier transported 2.2m passengers on 40,000 flights at 80pc load factor. Operating profit reached €9.6m after €7.6m loss in 2023.

Conor McCarthy shared his satisfaction at the progress Emerlad has made from the start-up phase after taking over routes in 2022 and criticized the Dublin Airport passenger cap which he says is limiting growth.

Mr McCarthy maintains his calls for policy changes to support regional connectivity and employment. 

