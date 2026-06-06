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You are at:»»Emerald Airlines launches Dublin to Tours route today as Aer Lingus Regional
Conor McCarthy of Emerald airways
Conor McCarthy of Emerald airways

Emerald Airlines launches Dublin to Tours route today as Aer Lingus Regional

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By on Aviation, News & Knowledge

Emerald Airlines, operating as Aer Lingus Regional, has launched its new seasonal direct service from Dublin to Tours in France. The route, which is the only direct connection between the two cities, commenced operations on Saturday 6 June 2026 and will run until 29 August 2026.

Emerald now operate into three points in Brittany; Tours (new), Brest and Rennes. Flights will operate every Saturday on all three gateways

Ian Lough, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines, shared that the airline was delighted to introduce Tours as a new destination from Dublin for summer. The weekly Saturday service uses a 72 seat ATR72 600 aircraft, with departures from Dublin at 15:35 and returns from Tours at 19:40.

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Tours serves as the gateway to France’s Loire Valley, a region renowned for its castles, vineyards, river walks and rich cultural heritage. The new route provides Irish travellers with convenient access for short breaks focused on history, wine tasting and scenic French countryside.

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