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Apostolos Tzitzikostas EU Transport Commissioner
Apostolos Tzitzikostas EU Transport Commissioner

EU rules against implementation of Dublin airport’s night time cap

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By on Aviation

The European Commission has ruled that Irish authorities failed to explore less onerous measures before attempting to impose a night time flight cap at Dublin Airport. This decision means that the proposed restriction limiting movements to 35 672 flights between 23 00 and 07 00 cannot proceed unless the full assessment process under EU Regulation 598 2014 is revisited. 

The ruling continues to block implementation of the cap ahead of the busy summer schedule and it has sparked renewed debate among stakeholders on how best to balance the growth of Ireland largest aviation hub with the concerns of nearby residents regarding noise and sleep disruption. 

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The Department of Transport and DAA now face the task of re examining alternative options such as operational adjustments or technological improvements before any new limits can be considered while airlines and business groups warn that further delays could impact connectivity and economic benefits from increased passenger numbers.

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