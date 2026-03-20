Airline leaders from across Europe have requested postponement of parts of the EU green agenda due to supply shortages and high costs.

At its tenth annual conference in Brussels the A4E group urges regulators to delay the eSAF mandate scheduled for 2030.

The gathering heard that conflict in the Middle East causes jet fuel prices to double in Europe and rise almost 80pc in Asia and although most European airlines hold fuel hedging contracts, they will expire soon. Carriers such as Air France-KLM and SAS have already confirmed ticket price increases due to fuel costs.

The Eu Commissioner for Transport addressed the vent and gave a commitment to improving regulation of the sector on behalf of the EU Commission, saying competitiveness and sustainability can go hand in hand.

Kenton Jarvis shared “We are calling for the eSAF mandate to be postponed until eSAF is actually available.”

Matteo Mirolo shared “It would endanger our future energy security just for the sake of short-term quarterly results.”